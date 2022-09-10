Join or Sign In
The announcements at D23 helped fill out the timeline
The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
During the star-studded SDCC presentation, Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced new MCU movies and Disney+ series that will usher the saga into Phase 5 and continue all the way through Phase 6. He also previewed a couple of late Phase 4 projects we already knew about. Feige explained that Phases 4 through 6 comprise the MCU's second saga, dubbed the Multiverse Saga.
More announcements about how Phases 5 and 6 will fill out were made during the Marvel presentation at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Sept. 10, 2022.
Here's a timeline of every upcoming Marvel title we know so far, including casting and release dates.
Oct. 7, 2022: Werewolf by Night
Halloween is coming to Marvel in the form of a classic werewolf monster movie. Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the Marvel Halloween special Werewolf by Night, which looks like it is straight out of the 1940s Universal monster movie catalog. Bernal appears to be playing the werewolf in question who terrorizes a group of fellow monster hunters. Check out the full trailer here.
Nov. 11, 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther 2 had to pivot in a very different direction after the passing of Chadwick Boseman in the late summer of 2020. Director Ryan Coogler informed fans at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022 before showing the first footage from his sequel that the movie was made in tribute to the late star. The first teaser trailer set up a massive fight between Wakanda and Atlantis, with Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) standing in as the movie's primary villain. Lupita N'yongo, Letitia Wright, Danai Guierra, and Winston Duke all return for the sequel as well as Michaela Coel as Aneka, and Dominique Thorne, who will play Riri Williams in the film before starring in the Ironheart Disney+ series. The movie will be the final MCU film in Phase 4, the first chapter of The Multiverse Saga.
Dec. 2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
James Gunn will write and direct this holiday special that's being filmed on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It will premiere in December, before Vol. 3 hits theaters.
Early 2023: What If...? Season 2
What If..? was originally slated to return in late 2022, but Marvel announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Season 2 won't debut until early 2023. On the bright side, the animated series that imagines alternative Marvel storylines has already been renewed for a third season.
Feb. 17, 2023: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer return for a new Ant-Man adventure, with Kathryn Newton joining as Scott's daughter Cassie and Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors reprising his Loki role as Kang the Conqueror. It was announced at Comic-Con 2022 that Bill Murray has also joined the cast and that the movie will give audiences their first real look at the Quantum Zone. During the D23 Expo, fans were shown exclusive footage which revealed that Cassie creates the device that gets her family sucked into the Quantum Zone. She is then kidnapped by Kang, who uses her as leverage to get Scott to steal a mystery object for him.
Spring 2023: Secret Invasion
The new series stars Cobie Smulders, reprising her recurring role as Agent Maria Hill, along with Don Cheadle, returning as Rhodey, and Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and Talos, respectively. The "comic event series" will showcase shapeshifting Skrulls like Talos, who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The first trailer for the series was revealed at the 2022 D23 Expo.
April 10, 2023: I Am Groot
Everyone's favorite alien baby tree will have his own series of animated shorts on Disney+ in the future. The series will be directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore, and will launch with five shorts on April 10, and another five to release down the line.
May 5, 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3
The Guardians reunite with James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Marvel's teaser trailer hinting that Fantastic Four will be coming afterward. Will Poulter joins the cast as Adam Warlock. During Comic-Con, it was announced that Maria Bakalova is playing Cosmo the Spacedog, Chukwudi Iwuji is playing The High Evolutionary, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) is now a Ravager and antagonist to the Guardians, and Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) origin story will finally be explored. The third film is expected to mark the end of the Guardians franchise.
Summer 2023: Echo
This brand new series features Alaqua Cox as deaf Native American superhero Maya Lopez, who made her Marvel Studios debut in Hawkeye. She will be joined by Charlie Cox's Matt Murdoch (aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'onofrio as Kingpin. It was announced at the 2022 D23 Expo that filming has been completed.
Summer 2023: Loki Season 2
Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino are all returning for Season 2 of this time-traveling romp, this time facing off against the Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, who was introduced at the end of Season 1.
July 28, 2023: The Marvels
The anticipated follow-up to Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson will also welcome Teyonah Parris as grown-up Monica Rambeau and will bring Iman Vellani to the big screen as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.
Nov. 3, 2023: Blade
First announced at Comic-Con 2019, Blade is a theatrical film reboot starring Mahershala Ali about the half-mortal hero out to rid the world of vampires in his quest to avenge his mother's death.
Fall 2023: Ironheart
Ironheart, another series coming to Disney+, stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Thorne will make her first MCU appearance as the hero in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was announced at the D23 Expo in September 2022 that Anthony Ramos will play The Hood.
Fall 2023: X-Men '97
Perhaps the greatest iteration of the mutant superheroes outside the comics will return on Disney+. The '90s series X-Men: The Animated Series is being revived with the original voice cast, including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton. Some of them will reprise their old characters, while others will pick up new roles.
Winter 2023/2024: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Kathryn Hahn returns as everyone's favorite Marvel singing witch in her own WandaVision spin-off series, which was previously titled Agatha: House of Harkness. Jac Schaeffer will return as executive producer and head writer.
Spring 2024: Daredevil: Born Again
After his outing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox is donning the Daredevil suit once again, this time for his own Disney+ series. The series will include 18 episodes. Cox will first appear in She-Hulk and potentially Echo before Daredevil Season 4 premieres.
May 3, 2024: Captain America: New World Order
Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is officially taking on the mantle of Captain America.
July 26, 2024: Thunderbolts
This antihero team-up features bad guys uniting to both fight crime and do crime. The movie will be directed by Paper Towns' Jake Schreier and written by Black Widow's Eric Pearson. Marvel confirmed at D23 that Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will make up the main cast. There was no word about whether Daniel Brühl's Baron Helmut Zemo will be involved in the lineup. Here's what we know so far about Marvel's Thunderbolts.
TBA 2024: Marvel Zombies
Fan-favorite Marvel heroes team up in this TV-MA animated series that pits the strongest supes against a growing zombie plague. Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley will executive produce the series.
TBA 2024: Spider-Man: Freshman Year
This new animated series will show us the adventures of Tom Holland's Spider-Man before Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) invited him to join The Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. Executive producer Jeff Trammell serves as head writer. A second season, titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year, has already been announced.
Nov. 8, 2024: Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four is slated to usher in Phase 6 and officially bring Marvel's "first family" into the MCU fold. John Krasinski appeared as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but Marvel has yet to announce if the casting will hold in the current universe of the MCU. Matt Shankman will direct the film.
May 2, 2025: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Outside of a release date, Feige was vague on details about the upcoming Avengers movies when he announced them during San Diego Comic-Con. However, the title of this one makes it extremely likely that Jonathan Majors, who debuted as Kang in the Season 1 finale of Loki on Disney+, will be heavily involved. And on July 26, it was announced that the film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also helmed Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Nov. 7, 2025: Avengers: Secret Wars
In the Marvel comic books, Secret Wars is comparable to DC's Crisis of Infinite Earths, which would be a fitting end for newly dubbed Multiverse Saga. The Russo brothers have said it has always been their dream to bring this story to life on the big screen, but no cast or behind-the-camera talent has been announced.
Armor Wars
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said that this series, starring Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes, will explore Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) greatest fear ever since Ultron wreaked havoc in the second Avengers film. While no release date has been set, it was confirmed at the 2022 D23 Expo that Secret Invasion will lead directly into Armor Wars.