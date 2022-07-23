Who Will Be in Marvel's Thunderbolts?

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is locked in, starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023 and concluding with supervillain team-up Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.

News that Thunderbolts was in development broke last month, but Feige officially confirmed the movie's existence on July 23. It will be directed by Paper Towns' Jake Schreier and written by Black Widow's Eric Pearson. The Suicide Squad-esque team-up will feature antiheroes assembling for nefarious purposes at first, but then they gradually become the good guys. At least that's what we assume will happen, because that's what the most famous comics incarnation of the Thunderbolts is known for.

Marvel Studios

The cast of Thunderbolts was not announced during SDCC, but the seeds of who will be in the group have been being planted throughout the MCU for a year now. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has popped up in Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Solider as a shadowy figure named Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. De Fontaine is recruiting superpowered individuals for an as-yet-unnamed and undescribed organization. The team she's putting together is not officially confirmed to be the Thunderbolts yet, but it obviously is.

Here's who's likely to be in Thunderbolts, based on what we've already seen in Black Widow and The Falcon in the Winter Soldier and what we know about the group from the comics.

Thunderbolts casting predictions: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Daniel Brühl, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell Marvel

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

The Russian operative and adoptive sister of the late Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) first appeared in Black Widow, helping Romanoff take down the nefarious Red Room program. In Black Widow, which was supposed to be de Fontaine's first appearance, she manipulated Belova into going after Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye, telling her that Barton was responsible for Romanoff's death. After Barton told her the truth about Romanoff's world-saving sacrifice, Belova set off for parts unknown.

John Walker (Wyatt Russell)

Walker first appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He was an Army captain who was appointed the new Captain America after Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) retirement. Unfortunately for him, he was stripped of the title after he brutally publicly murdered a captured enemy. Cast out of the military and full of rage, Walker was easy pickings for de Fontaine, who recruited him for the group of superpowered rogues she was putting together. She gave him an all-black new suit and a new name — U.S. Agent.

Walker and Belova are not evil, but they are in a lot of emotional pain and are vulnerable to being manipulated into doing bad things, which seems to be de Fontaine's goal. But they are also capable of being redeemed.

Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl)

Sokovian criminal mastermind Baron Helmut Zemo first appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and was last seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier helping Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) defeat the Flag Smashers while still pursuing his own agenda. He ended the show incarcerated in the Raft prison. He never interacted with de Fontaine, but in the Thunderbolts comics, he's the leader of the group. And as a bad guy who has shown glimmers of being redeemable — he's more self-interested than evil — Zemo seems like a good fit for this incarnation of the Thunderbolts.

Abomination (Tim Roth)

Emil Blonsky first appeared in one of the earliest MCU movies, The Incredible Hulk, as an opponent to Bruce Banner with all the same powers because he got transfused with Banner's blood. He was brought back for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and will next appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Thunderbolts seem primarily consist of antiheroic mirror images of Avengers members — Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is the anti-Nick Fury, U.S. Agent is the anti-Captain America — and since Abomination is the anti-Hulk, he seems like a natural fit for the team. Kevin Feige brought him back for a reason, you know?

Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen)

Starr, also known as Ghost, tangled with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but she was in a lot of physical and emotional pain that was clouding her judgment. She's not all bad, but she's capable of bad. She's the type of antiheroic character who would be a Thunderbolt. And she's been a Thunderbolt in the comics.

Those are our best guesses so far, and more team members will probably show up in the myriad Marvel projects coming out between now and when Thunderbolts hits theaters almost exactly two years from now. More will be revealed.