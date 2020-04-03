The box office has been thrown into chaos as theaters shut down across the U.S. due to the spread of the coronavirus. Closed theaters means many movies that were supposed to premiere this spring have been delayed, and Marvel's highly anticipated Black Widow film is one of them — but now we finally know when to expect it.

Deadline reports Marvel has officially moved Black Widow's premiere date to the fall. It will now hit theaters on Nov. 6, which was supposed to be the premiere date for Eternals.

Black Widow was supposed to debut on May 1, a coveted summer release date. This bump set off a chain of delays for the rest of Marvel's upcoming movie slate. Eternals has now been pushed to Feb. 12, 2021; Doctor Strange 2 moved to Nov. 5, 2021; Thor: Love and Thunder moved to Feb. 18, 2022; and Captain Marvel 2 is now set for July 8, 2022. Black Panther 2's premiere date has not changed from May 8, 2022.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Black Widow hits theaters Friday, Nov. 6.