Actor Chadwick Boseman, perhaps most recognizable for playing Black Panther in Marvel's global hit film of the same name, died Friday of cancer, the Associated Press confirmed.

Before dazzling audiences in Marvel's big-budget flicks, Boseman was celebrated for his turns as Jackie Robinson and James Brown in the films 42 and Get On Up, respectively. He was 43.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement, but did not speak publicly about his health condition. He made multiple films between surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. He died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in a statement to the AP. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman, a native of South Carolina, studied at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where one of his teachers was Phylicia Rashad. He continued his studies at the British American Drama Academy in London, with roles on shows like Law & Order, CSI:NY, and ER following before he found success on the big screen.

Boseman's other major film roles included Marshall, 21 Bridges, and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.