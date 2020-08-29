Following Friday night's devastating news of Chadwick Boseman's death of cancer at the age of 43, tributes poured in on social media from across Hollywood and the world on. Some of the most poignant remembrances came from Boseman's Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, who acted alongside him in the history-making Black Panther as well as blockbusters Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Fellow MCU stars Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, and more familiar faces from the superhero franchise shared moving tributes, below:

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett, who played T'Challa's mother Queen Ramonda:

Black Panther co-star Sterling K. Brown:

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

Captain America star Chris Evans:

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo:

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

War Machine actor Don Cheadle:

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt:

Marvel boss Kevin Feige: "He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi:

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth:

Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana:

I’m gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie and Zen that T’Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now? pic.twitter.com/AFEFxJOFd5 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 29, 2020

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner:

Luke Cage actor Mike Colter:

man. speechless. you were a king on and off screen. it doesn't seem real. you were like a comet that flew by so fast. you will be missed brother. rest easy #chadwickboseman 🥺 pic.twitter.com/op0M8Fffml — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) August 29, 2020

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson:

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland:

