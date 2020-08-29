Following Friday night's devastating news of Chadwick Boseman's death of cancer at the age of 43, tributes poured in on social media from across Hollywood and the world on. Some of the most poignant remembrances came from Boseman's Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, who acted alongside him in the history-making Black Panther as well as blockbusters Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Fellow MCU stars Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, and more familiar faces from the superhero franchise shared moving tributes, below:

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett, who played T'Challa's mother Queen Ramonda: 

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

Black Panther co-star Sterling K. Brown:

Captain America star Chris Evans

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo:

War Machine actor Don Cheadle:

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt:

Marvel boss Kevin Feige: "He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family." 

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi:  

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth:

Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana:  

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner:  

Luke Cage actor Mike Colter:

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson: 

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland

