Hollywood is mourning the unexpected loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at the age of 43. In a statement posted to Boseman's social media, the Black Panther star's family said that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and had filmed his work since then — including Black Panther, Marshall, Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, and more — while receiving treatment for the illness.

Boseman's peers in Hollywood have expressed their sorrow at the loss and paid tribute to Boseman on social media. Insecure's Issa Rae wrote of Boseman's passing, "This broke me." Director Jordan Peele said, "This is a crushing blow."

This Is Us star and Black Panther castmate Sterling K. Brown wrote of the news, "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."

Fellow MCU actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

Don Cheadle wrote, "i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... forever and ever ..."

The MCU's Luke Cage star Mike Colter wrote, "man. speechless. you were a king on and off screen. it doesn't seem real. you were like a comet that flew by so fast. you will be missed brother. rest easy."

Check out more Hollywood tributes to Chadwick Boseman below.

In power



Chadwick Boseman will inspire generations of little kids for generations to come.

His presence ignited a 180° cultural shift, industry wide.

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse...



