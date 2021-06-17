Join or Sign In
It's going to be a Hell of a season
Lucifer was supposed to end withSeason 5 but the Fox-turned-Netflix series was extended to a very final Season 6. And thank God—I mean, Lucifer—that the show didn't end with that heavenly cliffhanger. For those of you that don't remember (or are still in shambles trying to place the season back together in your mind) the story goes a little something like this: God (Dennis Haysbert) came back to Earth to repair his broken relationship with his children, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). However, tired of being God and wanting to be with the love of his life in a different universe, he announces his retirement.
This sparks an unholy competition between Lucifer and his evil twin Michael about who can be the best ruler of the universe. And that's when all hell breaks loose. In an epic season finale battle, Michael manages to kill Chloe (Lauren German) -- mind you, Michael had just orchestrated Dan's (Kevin Alejandro) death just the episode prior -- and by doing so, Lucifer is forced to go up to Heaven and rescue her. In the process Lucifer dies, but like Chloe, is resurrected, except he comes back with the elevated status as the new God.
On second thought, how could anyone possibly top the Devil's new position as God Almighty?
The finale did leave behind a few unanswered questions like: Is Chloe immortal? How is Lucifer going to take over the role of God? Will Lucifer ever put a lock on his elevator so he and Chloe can have a romantic moment in peace uninterrupted? And what exactly is Season 6 going to entail? Because it certainly can't get here fast enough.
To help us count down the impending days to the final episodes of Lucifer, TV Guide has compiled everything we know about Season 6 so far.
The Season 6 premiere date is currently unknown, but due to COVID-19 filming delays, it's likely that we won't see Season 6 until early 2022. In an interview with John Siuntres on the Word Balloon podcast, co-showrunner Joe Henderson shared his early predictions about the upcoming air date "I would love if it [was earlier], but I just don't know what Netflix's plans are on that yet [...] If it does push, I don't think it will push too far into the next year. I don't think they'll string it out too long, but I also just don't know, so don't quote me on that."
Post-production is still underway. We do know based on recent Instagram posts from both Rachael Harris and screenwriter Chris Rafferty that sound mixing for the penultimate episode, "Goodbye, Lucifer" is finished.
Hold on to your wings because everyone's favorite celestials and humans will return for the final Season 6, including one bonafide dead guy: Tom Ellis (Lucifer/Michael), Lauren German (Chloe Decker), DB Woodside (Amenadiel), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Inbar Lavi (Eve), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) and surprisingly, Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza).
Despite his untimely death orchestrated by the villainous Michael, Alejandro confirms this will not be the last we see of Dan's character: "[The showrunners] found a gentle way to bring me back," he said in his interview with TV Line. "Not in the way people are going to expect him to come back [...] but I got to be there for the end in some capacity."
In December, EW announced that actresses Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) and Merrin Dungey (Alias) are joining the celestial crew. Hildebrand will play Lucifer's troublemaking sister, Rory and Dugeny is Sonya, a fellow uniform cop who "forms an unlikely bond" with Amenadiel.
Scott Porter (Ginny and Georgia) also confirmed his return in Season 6 via Twitter as Detective Carol Corbet.
A lot happened at the end of Season 5; Chloe announced her resignation from the LAPD so she could focus on helping Lucifer. Maze and Eve got back together. Linda reunited with her long, lost daughter, Michael got his wings cut off, and did I mention, Lucifer is God?
There will be a time jump. According to an interview with ET, Season 6 will begin with an unspecified time jump. The time hop will put the characters in place to explore the desired theme of the final season.
We're going beyond the fairy tale ending. Though Season 5 did feature Lucifer finally saying "I love you" to Chloe, writer Mike Costa suggests in his interview with LCL Reviews that Season 6 will continue to dig into what happens after the characters presumably get everything they've ever wanted. "By the end of season 5 a lot of our characters achieve what they want, so the best way to tease Season 6 is to present the question that we attempted to answer when we started working on it: 'What happens after Happily Ever After?' Stories tend to end after a character achieves the thing they most want, but real life continues after you get your heart's desire. So we start out Season 6 with our characters facing that reality: we got what we wanted… now what? And exploring that question makes for what's probably the most intensely character-focused season of Lucifer we've ever done. Which, honestly, is only appropriate for the final one."
We are getting Deckerstar content. Between crime-solving, daddy issues, sibling rivalry, and well, dying. Deckerstar didn't get a lot of one-on-one time to be a couple in the second half of Season 5. In the same ET interview, the showrunners also addressed lingering concerns about the potential lack of PDA: "We're going to see a lot more of Lucifer and Chloe together." co-showrunner lldy Modrovich said before thwarting any ideas of possible engagement between the two. "As far as an engagement goes...you have to just tune in and see." (Oh come on, we saw him put a ring on *that* finger in the Season 5 finale!)
There will be 10 episodes. Fans can look forward to 10 episodes listed over at the Lucifer Writers Room Twitter account. One of the best things about Lucifer is the episode titles and the way that the fandom jokingly theorizes which character will say it and in which context. It seems co-showrunner Joe Henderson got a little carried away with his Season 6, Episode 3 title: "Yabba Dabba Do Me."
In an interview with TV Guide, Henderson teased the episode's connection with the pilot "It is simultaneously the lightest and darkest episode we have ever done. And that the story connects to something from all the way back in the pilot." Henderson further elaborated in his interview with Variety that his episode was "abnormal" and involves "a toy" that Henderson had never been able to play with before. We don't know who says the Flintstone-related line, but my bet is Lucifer himself.
Lucifer will tackle the Black Lives Matter movement and Amenadiel's decision to join the police force. Season 6, Episode 6 "A lot Dirtier than That," written by Modrovich will directly address BLM, but the movement will a throughline of the season. "That's a large part of Season 6. We were on Zoom just a few weeks after George Floyd had been killed, and it was in our minds." Modrovich told TV Guide. "We're a show about cops. We're solving crimes, and we felt none of us should ignore that [...] We do it from an emotional standpoint through a character's eyes, and through our emotions and care that's the [storyline] we found."
Fun and bittersweet fact: Woodside makes his directorial debut with Season 6, Episode 7, "Save the Devil, Save the World" written by Aiyana White. In his interview with TV Insider Woodside reveals that his episode is the last in the season to feature all the characters together. "Mine is the last episode we will get to see the entire cast, all of the characters ...together all at the same time for most of the episode."
It is currently unknown why the characters split up just three episodes before the season finale, but whatever the reason is... Heaven (or Hell) help us. The fans are not ready.
Lucifer Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix.