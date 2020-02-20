[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 6-9 of Love Is Blind. Read at your own risk!]

Week two of Netflix's Love Is Blind was an absolute doozy. The newest batch of episodes saw all five remaining couples go on their own little roller coaster rides as they introduced one another to their families and friends, moved into a shared living space while visiting their individual stomping grounds, and got to know each other a whole lot more — all with the gauntlet of a quickly approaching wedding day looming overhead. For some, the experience only strengthened their bond, while others found themselves getting past the honeymoon phase before their wedding day even arrived. And now we're left with a cliffhanger: Will any of these couples say "I do"?

Let's walk through what happened to each of the Love Is Blind pairs in week two, shall we?

Lauren and Cameron: Although Lauren couldn't say for absolute certain whether she'll choose to marry Cameron or not, things are looking up for these two. Lauren's father put Cameron to the test, but he seemed to make a believer out of her dad before it was all said and done (and he quickly won over Lauren's mom with his impromptu hip hop performance). Although they've continued talking about the future, including kids, Lauren's desire for independence — and request to keep her own place — have made Cameron a bit uneasy. However, the sincerity of their connection and ease of communication is undeniable at this point, and based on our poll, it looks like this couple is the one fans are most convinced will succeed.

Jessica and Mark: This couple continues to give us a case of whiplash because any time Jessica has a drink in her, all she can talk about is what she had with Barnett. At the same time, she claims to have an unbreakable bond with Mark — and, yes, they've even gotten beneath the sheets by this point — and she did have a good time meeting his family and friends. The two have a lot in common on paper (except the age difference aspect, of course), but are they really meant to be? Jessica certainly had some questions about that herself, based on her mini-meltdown at a bridal boutique.

Amber and Barnett: Amber deserves some snaps for being one of the most self-confident people on this show, and as far as she's concerned, she and Barnett are well on their way to wedded bliss. To be fair, Barnett has also credited her with making him "a better man," and he even stuck up for the realness of their relationship when challenged by his brother, despite saying he wasn't sure he'd have Amber's side in a conflict with his beloved family. However, there are still some kinks to iron out between them; Amber's student loan debts and desire to be a stay-at-home mom appear to be putting a lot of financial pressure on Barnett, and his house might be a bit too small for two. But these party animals really do seem at ease with one another, and wow oh wow can the woman wear a wedding dress.

Kelly and Kenny: All along, Kelly and Kenny have been the most low-key couple of the bunch. Last week, they might have been our pick for the most likely pair to make it, but this second stretch of the "experiment" has raised some red flags for sure. Not only are they now the only couple who has not taken things to a physical level, but now Kelly has even admitted she has some attraction issues with Kenny. The good news for them is that both of their parents were astonishingly supportive of the strange circumstances here — they even provided proof that it could work, since each were married within months of meeting one another.

Giannina and Damian: These two had arguably the most tumultuous time in this batch of episodes. Their post-vacation distress had been very pretty severe and resulted in some fiery fights. Gigi admitted to losing her "butterflies" for Damian — the spark that made her get down on her knee seemed to evaporate once they returned to the world of cell phones and lived together, and even simple chores like going to the gym together caused friction. Giannina also complained that Damian gave her the cold shoulder when it came to their bedroom life and that even when they did get together, it was not "mind-blowing" like she wanted. Things took a turn for the better for them towards the big day, though. Damian made the grand gesture of taking her on a romantic helicopter ride and hiring a private chef for their last pre-wedding night together, and, according to Giannina, that was enough to revive her original feelings for him. They were the first couple to make way to the altar, and whaddya know?! She said "yes" and promised to be his "rock" from that point forward. What we don't yet know yet, however, is whether he'll return that affirmation and make their relationship an official marriage ... To be continued.

Needless to say, it was a whirlwind week for everyone involved, and now we can't wait to see what happens with each of these couples in next week's finale!

Love Is Blind's Season 1 finale will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 27.