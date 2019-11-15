High school movie favorites like Heathers, Varsity Blues, and Election are among the list of movies leaving Hulu at the end of December. Watch them now before we all graduate, leave town, and never see each other again!

New Year's Eve will also be the last chance to catch thrillers Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction, Oscar nominee Boyz n the Hood, Oscar winner Chinatown, classic Westerns like High Noon and True Grit, and more recent films like Magic Mike and Cloverfield. And Rent fans will be down 525,600 chances to stream the 2005 film when the year is up.

December 31

A Simple Plan (1998)

A View to Kill (1985)

American Beauty (1999)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Be Cool (2005)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Birthright: A War Story (2017)

Blown Away (1993)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Children of the Corn (1984)

Chinatown (1974)

Cloverfield (2008)

Crash (2005)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dead Heat (2002)

Demolition Man (1993)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Election (1999)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Event Horizon (1997)

Far from Home (1989)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Firstborn (1984)

Flight 7500 (2014)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Free to Run (2016)

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost World (2001)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Heathers (1989)

High Noon (1952)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Imposter (2002)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Kalifornia (1993)

Kingpin (1996)

Love Crimes (1992)

Magic Mike (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

Never Back Down (2008)

No Holds Barred (1989)

Patriot Games (1992)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Pieces of April (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Project Nim (2011)

Rent (2005)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

School Times (1992)

Split Decisions (1988)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Top of the Food Chain (2000)

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Moms (1994)

True Colors (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Varsity Blues (1999)

Witness (1985)