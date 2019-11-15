Next Up Arrow Stars Say Goodbye to Supernatural

Truth be told, December is the most wonderful time of the year for streaming. 'Tis the season to forsake all bonds of friendship outdoors and settle indoors on the couch for some good old-fashioned marathon viewing. Hulu's upcoming slate of programming will have you ho-ho-ho-ing and decking the halls with merriment thanks to a diverse roster of TV shows and films available at your fingertips.

Specifically, December will be a treat for fans with an eye for fashion. New seasons of aesthetically pleasing shows like Younger and Killing Eve will bring the drama, along with some truly iconic looks. But if you're more into high-octane action, Fast and the Furious will also make its way to the streaming platform this month.

Meanwhile, keep your eyes peel for the Hulu original series Reprisal, a femme fatale noir starring Abigail Spencer that debuts Dec. 6. Plus, a new season of Marvel's Runways, which arrives Dec. 13, brings with it a much-anticipated crossover with Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, which was filmed before the latter was canceled at Freeform.

See the full list of what's headed to Hulu in December below.

Dec. 1

Unikitty (Complete Season 2A, Cartoon Network)

Gintama (Complete Season 1, TV Tokyo)

2 Fast 2 Furious

28 Weeks Later

A Better Life

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!

Airheads

Almost Famous

The Aviator

Behind Enemy Lines

Bug

Ca$h

Cheri

Downhill Racer

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Footloose

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past

Hamlet

Havana Motor Club

Heartbreakers

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

In Secret

Just Married

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Legend of the Drunken Master

LOL

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery

Meet Joe Black

Nobody's Fool

Out of Time

The Pawnbroker

Phase IV

Prancer

Rags

Road House

Secretary

Set Up

Some Kind of Wonderful

Sorority Row

The Spirit

Splitting Adam

Swindle

Transporter 2

Wall Street

The Winning Season

Dec. 2

This One's For the Ladies

Dec. 3

Making It (Season 2 Premiere, NBC)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 7 Premiere, ABC)

Vanderpump Rules (Complete Season 7, Bravo)

Younger (Complete Season 6, TV Land)

My Boss's Daughter

Dec. 4

Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (Special, ABC)

CMA Country Christmas (Special, ABC)

Fruits Basket (Complete Season 1, Funimation)

Dec. 5

The Moody's (Series Premiere, FOX)

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log

Killers Anonymous

Dec. 6

Burden of Truth (Complete Season 2, eOne)

Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work (Hulu Original)

Reprisal (Complete Season 1, Hulu Original)

Top Chef (Complete Season 16, Bravo)

The Push (2019)

Dec. 8

From Paris with Love (2010)

Dec. 9

Miss Universe 2019 (Special, FOX)

Dec. 11

Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways (Series Premiere, NBC)

Sherman's Showcase (Complete Season 1, IFC)

Fast Color

Dec. 12

Blackfish

Dec. 13

Marvel's Runaways (Complete Season 3, Hulu Original)

The Great American Baking Show (Season 5 Premiere, ABC)

Bumblebee

Depraved

The Sounds of Silence

Dec. 16

American Gangster

Fast & Furious

Wild Rose

Dec. 17

Holidays with the Houghs (Special, NBC)

Mighty Magisworlds (Complete Season 2B, Cartoon Network)

Dec. 18

Killing Eve (Complete Season 2, BBC America)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (Special, ABC)

The Kid

Dec. 19

Mix (Complete Season 1, Funimation)

Cold Case Hammarskjold

Dec. 20

Miss America Pageant (Special, NBC)

Loro

Dec. 23

Pawn Sacrifice

Dec. 24

Black Jesus (Complete Season 3, Adult Swim)

Dec. 27

Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss (Hulu Original)

The Day Shall Come

Dec. 28

Better Things (Complete Season 3, FX)

Dec. 29

Preacher (Complete Season 4, AMC)

Dec. 30

Flirty Dancing (Series Premiere, FOX)

OK K.O., Let's Be Heroes! (Complete Season 2B, Cartoon Network)

The Orville (Complete Season 2, FOX)

Anesthesia

Running with the Devil

Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon

What Men Want

Wonder Park

The following are available with the Showtime premium add-on:

Dec. 8

The L Word: Generation Q (Series Premiere)

Work in Progress (Series Premiere)