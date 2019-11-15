Truth be told, December is the most wonderful time of the year for streaming. 'Tis the season to forsake all bonds of friendship outdoors and settle indoors on the couch for some good old-fashioned marathon viewing. Hulu's upcoming slate of programming will have you ho-ho-ho-ing and decking the halls with merriment thanks to a diverse roster of TV shows and films available at your fingertips.
Specifically, December will be a treat for fans with an eye for fashion. New seasons of aesthetically pleasing shows like Younger and Killing Eve will bring the drama, along with some truly iconic looks. But if you're more into high-octane action, Fast and the Furious will also make its way to the streaming platform this month.
Meanwhile, keep your eyes peel for the Hulu original series Reprisal, a femme fatale noir starring Abigail Spencer that debuts Dec. 6. Plus, a new season of Marvel's Runways, which arrives Dec. 13, brings with it a much-anticipated crossover with Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, which was filmed before the latter was canceled at Freeform.
See the full list of what's headed to Hulu in December below.
Dec. 1
Unikitty (Complete Season 2A, Cartoon Network)
Gintama (Complete Season 1, TV Tokyo)
2 Fast 2 Furious
28 Weeks Later
A Better Life
A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!
Airheads
Almost Famous
The Aviator
Behind Enemy Lines
Bug
Ca$h
Cheri
Downhill Racer
Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Footloose
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past
Hamlet
Havana Motor Club
Heartbreakers
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
In Secret
Just Married
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Legend of the Drunken Master
LOL
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
Meet Joe Black
Nobody's Fool
Out of Time
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Prancer
Rags
Road House
Secretary
Set Up
Some Kind of Wonderful
Sorority Row
The Spirit
Splitting Adam
Swindle
Transporter 2
Wall Street
The Winning Season
Dec. 2
This One's For the Ladies
Dec. 3
Making It (Season 2 Premiere, NBC)
The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 7 Premiere, ABC)
Vanderpump Rules (Complete Season 7, Bravo)
Younger (Complete Season 6, TV Land)
My Boss's Daughter
Dec. 4
Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (Special, ABC)
CMA Country Christmas (Special, ABC)
Fruits Basket (Complete Season 1, Funimation)
Dec. 5
The Moody's (Series Premiere, FOX)
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Killers Anonymous
Dec. 6
Burden of Truth (Complete Season 2, eOne)
Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work (Hulu Original)
Reprisal (Complete Season 1, Hulu Original)
Top Chef (Complete Season 16, Bravo)
The Push (2019)
Dec. 8
From Paris with Love (2010)
Dec. 9
Miss Universe 2019 (Special, FOX)
Dec. 11
Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways (Series Premiere, NBC)
Sherman's Showcase (Complete Season 1, IFC)
Fast Color
Dec. 12
Blackfish
Dec. 13
Marvel's Runaways (Complete Season 3, Hulu Original)
The Great American Baking Show (Season 5 Premiere, ABC)
Bumblebee
Depraved
The Sounds of Silence
Dec. 16
American Gangster
Fast & Furious
Wild Rose
Dec. 17
Holidays with the Houghs (Special, NBC)
Mighty Magisworlds (Complete Season 2B, Cartoon Network)
Dec. 18
Killing Eve (Complete Season 2, BBC America)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (Special, ABC)
The Kid
Dec. 19
Mix (Complete Season 1, Funimation)
Cold Case Hammarskjold
Dec. 20
Miss America Pageant (Special, NBC)
Loro
Dec. 23
Pawn Sacrifice
Dec. 24
Black Jesus (Complete Season 3, Adult Swim)
Dec. 27
Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss (Hulu Original)
The Day Shall Come
Dec. 28
Better Things (Complete Season 3, FX)
Dec. 29
Preacher (Complete Season 4, AMC)
Dec. 30
Flirty Dancing (Series Premiere, FOX)
OK K.O., Let's Be Heroes! (Complete Season 2B, Cartoon Network)
The Orville (Complete Season 2, FOX)
Anesthesia
Running with the Devil
Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon
What Men Want
Wonder Park
The following are available with the Showtime premium add-on:
Dec. 8
The L Word: Generation Q (Series Premiere)
Work in Progress (Series Premiere)