Christopher Meloni, Terry Serpico, and Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU Peter Kramer/NBC

If you have enough cable channels, you can almost always find Olivia Benson on television. But for die-hard fans, it's been too long since new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit have dropped. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes starting in summer and extending into fall, the show's typical premiere dates have come and gone. But with the WGA strike having come to an end, fans are wondering when the longstanding Dick Wolf procedural might return.

Here, we discuss everything we know about Law & Order: SVU Season 25 so far, including when it might premiere, who will be in the newest season, and the latest news.

Law & Order: SVU Season 25 latest news

In April, NBC announced that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit would receive a landmark 25th season. Unfortunately, the release of that season has been delayed beyond the show's typical fall premiere due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. On Sept. 27, the WGA strike ended after 148 days, and The Hollywood Reporter shared that the SVU writers room got back to work the week of Oct. 4 with David Graziano returning as showrunner.

Law & Order: SVU Season 25 release date prediction

With the writers room working on episodes, it's possible that Law & Order: SVU could have a midseason premiere in early 2024 — but that is dependent on the SAG-AFTRA strike ending soon. If history repeats itself, the NBC series could return two months after the actors strike ends: The 2007-2008 WGA strike ended on Feb. 12, 2008, and SVU resumed airing new episodes on Apr. 15.

However, because the show would be premiering so late in the season, Season 25 would likely have a shorter episode count than the usual 22 episodes.

What will Law & Order: SVU Season 25 be about?

No details have been released about Law & Order: SVU Season 25, so at this point, we can only speculate. The Season 24 finale was a crossover episode with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Although Benson and her former partner Elliott Stabler (Christopher Meloni) found themselves in the crosshairs, it was resolved by the end of the two hours, so there were no lingering issues at the end of the season.

When NBC released its fall schedule in May, Organized Crime was set to move to midseason and would no longer regularly air after SVU. With the SAG-AFTRA strike ongoing, it's hard to say if this will continue to be true — but if it does, this would suggest less crossovers for SVU in Season 25.

Who will be in Law & Order: SVU Season 25?

Again, because no details have come out about SVU Season 25, we cannot yet say who will be in it. It seems likely that the main cast will remain the same, except for Molly Burnett, who played Detective Grace Muncy. At the end of Season 24, she left SVU for a special task force and TVLine confirmed her exit as a series regular.

Law & Order: SVU main cast:

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

Peter Scanavino as ADA Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, Jr.

Octavio Pisano as Junior Detective Joe Velasco

It's also possible that Kelli Giddish will continue to reprise her role as Amanda Rollins in a guest capacity as she did in Season 24.

Where can I watch Law & Order: SVU?

All 24 seasons of Law & Order: SVU are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock with subscriptions.