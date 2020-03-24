As another week of coronavirus quarantine continues on, late-night hosts are still figuring out how to approach this strange new world we're living in. They're all at home just like the rest of us, but are still finding creative ways to comment on the news, raise awareness for charities, and remind everyone that they really, really should be staying inside.

Coming to us via low-tech, at-home monologues, interviews, and segments, hosts are making the most of it by recruiting family members to help out with their shows (shout-out to Jimmy Fallon's kids), exploring the Hallmark Channel's line-up, and ripping into President Trump's handling of this global pandemic.

Here's a look at some of the latest late-night segments coming straight from the homes of our favorite hosts.





After a short intro with his daughters, Franny and Winnie, also known as the new Tonight Show band, Jimmy Fallon delivered a charmingly unpolished monologue, reading right off a sheet of paper while his wife continued to act as camera operator.

To follow that, the show somehow got even looser when guest, fellow late-night host, and noted "indoor kid" Trevor Noah showed up to roast Fallon about his home decor and share his opinions on people who are hoarding supplies. ("If coronavirus was zombies, no one would be acting like this," Noah pointed out.) Fallon, who is highlighting a different charity every night, and Noah also urged people to donate to No Kid Hungry.

Fallon's final guest of the night was DJ D-Nice, who chatted about his weekly Instagram Live dance parties.





Though he stopped by The Tonight Show, Noah also had his own show to host, and he spoke about Trump's refusal to use the Defense Production Act to help produce medical supplies. On the other hand, Noah commended medical TV shows for donating their props to hospitals, joking, "I'm glad that they're not giving their doctors in; those doctors are mad sexy. If you thought coronavirus made it hard to breathe before, can you imagine being treated by McDreamy?"

Jimmy Kimmel used his "minilogue" to join the chorus of celebrities scolding people for gathering in groups, and even took the liberty of looking up the Hallmark Channel's upcoming schedule as a way of enticing people to stay home "and soak the Hallmark magic in." He also addressed Trump's insistence on referring to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus." As Kimmel noted, "The result of that is an army of imbeciles blaming people of Chinese descent for the virus."

Kimmel capped it all off by paying a visit to comedian Bill Burr, and the two were sure to remain six feet apart as they discussed how they've been handling social distancing: Kimmel remained in the car, while Burr kept a safe distance from his driveway. "I've been trying to get off the road for like 10 years," said Burr. "This is great."

Seth Meyers, coming to us from his hallway, dove into his signature "A Closer Look" segment and also took shots at Donald Trump. He blasted the president's failure to take the crisis seriously for weeks, and responded to a report that revealed the president recently asked Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about availability of flavored vaping products. "He was more concerned about vaping than coronavirus. He is a 16-year-old high school burnout trapped in a 70-year-old retiree's body," Meyers quipped. "Our hospitals might run out of masks and ventilators, but at least Trump will make sure they have plenty of peppermint e-juice."

He also commented on Senator Rand Paul, who recently tested positive for the virus but visited the Senate pool and gym before his test results came back. "Seriously, if you think you have coronavirus you're supposed to stay home, not go to the gym," said Meyers. "Coronavirus doesn't care if you're jacked. I mean, Idris Elba got it, and look at him! If anyone's capable of knocking out coronavirus by punching it, it's Idris Elba."





Things were a little looser over in Stephen Colbert's garage, where he introduced a new segment for his at-home Late Show: "Trying to remember things that you knew how to do when you were younger and now have time for because you're stuck at home." First up? Changing a flat tire on his bicycle.





On the fifth anniversary of the Late Late Show, James Corden recorded a touching tribute to his first-ever show, which featured guest Tom Hanks. "This is the strangest, strangest time, and all we've ever wanted to do was bring some light in the dark in the corner of your room every night," he said.