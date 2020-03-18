Next Up Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Schemes to Help Mr. Acker Keep His Home

These are tough times for people trying to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you find yourself with nothing to do while you self-isolate this weekend, the Hallmark Channel has an answer for you.

Many people are turning to Netflix binges and Hulu marathons to deal with the anxiety of being cooped up during the current health crisis, but what's better than a little Christmas cheer to combat all those bad feelings? Hallmark has scheduled a festive marathon of some of its best Christmas movies over the weekend to help you stay indoors and out of danger.

So pull out the hot cocoa and gingerbread and snuggle up with these Christmas movies this weekend! The schedule was first posted by Entertainment Tonight.

March 20

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way

8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

March 21

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town

March 22

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas

6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict's Christmas

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome