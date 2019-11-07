Get your tossed salad and scrambled eggs ready because it looks like that long-gestating Frasier revival might actually happen — and soon. Kelsey Grammer has revealed a major status update on the project that he first told TV Guide about back in 2017, when it was still "nothing but talk." According to Grammer, a Frasier revival could begin production as early as next spring.

During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Grammer discussed his plans to reprise his role as Frasier Crane. The actor said that he is currently in the process of negotiating a home for the project, but he expects filming could get underway as early as next spring and that the show could air in "late summer" 2020.

"We've hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go. We're sort of on standby a little bit working on a couple of possible network deals that we're circling. And Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So, there's still stuff going on," Grammer explained. "But a revisit to Frasier's world is, I think, definitely going to come.

"It's ready to go," he added. "We just have to staff it and find somebody who wants to give us money for it. You never know — the business is funny, it's a funny world, but I think there's a couple of outlets who would actually be interested in revisiting [Frasier]."

That optimism stands in contrast to Grammer's initial outlook on the project. He previously told TV Guide in 2017 that he worried "so many people ... would be lined up to get their cut that even trying to finance a reboot would be nightmarish." In 2018, it was reported that Grammer was exploring the possibility of reviving the series with CBS Television Studios, which produced the original NBC series.

Grammer warned, though, that fans should expect to see some major changes in Frasier Crane's life. "We'll see how people respond to it because it's not going to be in the same place. It's not going to be in Seattle. It's not going to be the same Frasier. It's going to be the man in his next iteration, and hopefully that'll be something people like watching. I think it will be funny," Grammer said. "It's still his search for love ... I think that'll always go on with Frasier. But [it'll also be about] a connection with his son."

Frasier, a spin-off to Cheers, ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004 and won 37 Emmys, including four Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series wins for Grammer.

Frasier is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime, CBS, Hulu, and Netflix. It will soon move to NCBUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, which launches in April 2020.