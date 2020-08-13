There's another shake-up on the set of The Bachelorette. UsWeekly reports that JoJo Fletcher, who held the titular position back in Season 12, is heading to the ranch to take over for host Chris Harrison, at least temporarily. According to the magazine, Harrison is under quarantine for 14 days after going to Texas to drop off his son at college earlier this week.

Harrison's Instagram confirms the trip. "Just like that he's gone. Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement," he wrote on the social media site on Aug. 11. "Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy."

The cast and crew for the COVID-19-conscious production have been quarantined at the La Quinta Club and Resort in La Quinta, California, for the duration of the shoot. UsWeekly's source reports that Harrison was informed once he returned from his trip to Texas that he wouldn't be allowed on set until he quarantined again. Fletcher has reportedly been brought in to take over while Harrison is out, and he will return for the last few shows.

Reality Steve, who is often in the know about Bachelor behind-the-scenes shakeups, also reports that Fletcher will be taking over for Harrison while he quarantines, but questions the length of time that Fletcher will be in play. "Cast and crew didn't quarantine for 14 days before filming began. It was around a week. And missing 14 days would be way more than 2 rose ceremonies," he wrote.

Yes JoJo is there to fill in for Chris as he quarantines, but the days seem off. Cast and crew didn’t quarantine for 14 days before filming began. It was around a week. And missing 14 days would be way more than 2 rose ceremonies. https://t.co/j9MuaEftzu — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 13, 2020

TV Guide reached out to ABC and Warner Bros., but did not receive a comment. The studio typically does not comment on casting rumors. It was reported earlier this month that Claire Crawley, who was tapped to lead this season, will bow out at the beginning of the season after finding love early and Tayshia Adams will take up the mantle for the rest of the season.

The Bachelorette is set to premiere this fall on ABC.