The Super Bowl is being held in Miami this year and the NFL is showing the love by inviting Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to headline headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 2. Get ready to dance because you know this concert is going to be a party.

The songstresses both teased the big announcement on their own respective Twitter accounts before the NFL confirmed the news. J. Lo had been dodging rumors that she could be headlining the show all summer, telling Entertainment Tonight in July, "Yeah, I've thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami. It's a big deal, but we'll see. They make their own decisions over there."

The halftime show performance will help to show Oscar voters what they're missing by snubbing Lopez for Best Supporting Actress in Hustlers. This will be the first time at the Super Bowl halftime show for both J.Lo and Shakira, and it will be the first time they've performed on stage together, so you can definitely expect something epic. Here's everything else you need to know about the upcoming performance.

Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox. Here's how to watch on TV and online.

