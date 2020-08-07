Hulu Reveals Premiere Dates for Animaniacs, Greta Thunberg Documentary, and More

Sign in to customize your TV listings
Find out when to catch Hulu's new fall shows
Hulu announced details and premiere dates for several of its new fall shows on Friday, alongside the streaming service's announcements of the latest renewals and new series orders.
Hulu's revival of Animaniacs will arrive on Friday, Nov. 20, with Yakko, Wakko, and Dot set to wreak havoc on the Warner Bros. studio lot once again. The 13 new episodes will also feature the return of Pinky and the Brain, and Hulu's already renewed the animated series for a second season that will air in 2021.
Hulu will debut its eight-part anthology series Monsterland on Friday, Oct. 2. The show is based on the stories from Nathan Ballingrud's North American Lake Monsters collection of encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts. The series is packed with stars, including Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter, and Adepero Oduye. Monsterland was created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws.
The culinary docuseries Eater's Guide to the World, which is narrated by Maya Rudolph, premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11. The seven-episode show was developed with Vox Media Studios and Eater, and explores some of the most satisfying culinary destinations across the world, including the Pacific Northwest, Casablanca, Tijuana, and Costa Rica.
Hulu will also present I Am Greta, a new documentary centered on climate activist Greta Thunberg, on Friday, Nov. 13. No Man's Land, a drama series exploring the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of a French man in search of his sister, will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 18. No Man's Land stars Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry, James Purefoy, Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron, and Céline Samie.