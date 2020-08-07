Hulu Orders Elle Fanning True Crime Drama and David Chang Docuseries

Hulu lifted the veil on some of its upcoming new programming on Friday, announcing the network had ordered two new series and snagged quite a big star for a third.

Hulu has recruited The Great star Elle Fanning to headline a new true crime series for the streaming service, The Girl From Plainville. The series is based on the true story of Michelle Carter, who was controversially convicted of involuntary manslaughter of Conrad Roy III in the infamous texting suicide case. In addition to starring as Carter, Fanning will executive produce alongside co-showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, as well as Brittany Kahan Ward.

The network is also expanding its culinary programming. Alongside its renewal of Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation, the streaming service will present The Next Thing You Eat, featuring James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang, who also stars in Netflix's Ugly Delicious. The six-episode docuseries, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, will explore how the world of food is ever-changing, from how the restaurant industry has been hurt by COVID-19, to how we grow food, to how robots and A.I. have changed our relationship to what we eat.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building, a new Hulu Original comedy series which will feature her alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short as a trio of strangers who are obsessed with true crime and become ensnared in their own. Gomez will executive produce the series alongside co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman, as well as Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.