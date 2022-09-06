Hulu + Live TV Streaming Deal: Get $20/Mo. Off For Three Months — Save $60

With the start of the NFL season in a few days (Hint: The season begins with the Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams on NBC on September 8), it might be a good idea to start a new live streaming service to catch all the hard-hitting gridiron action on just about any device.

Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV for $50/mo. for three months, if you're a new or returning subscriber. After the three months is over, the subscription price jumps back up to its regular price, $70/mo. But you can cancel at anytime, or just keep the service and keep watching NFL games all season long.

But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on October 5.

Kickoff the NFL season with this streaming deal for Hulu + Live TV — save $60 for three months. Getty Images

Hulu + Live TV is the home for more than 85 streaming channels, including A&E, BET, CNN, FX, HGTV, Nickelodeon, and many others. It offers sports channels for NFL fans, such as ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and more, while local broadcast channels are also available, like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

The live TV streaming service comes with all Hulu on-demand titles, including Prey, Only Murders in the Building, Under The Banner of Heaven, Reservation Dogs, and much more. It also comes with access to Disney+ and ESPN+ for even more streaming titles, as well as an unlimited DVR.

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.