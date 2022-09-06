Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Showtime, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Apple iPad, & More

We hope you had a good extended Labor Day weekend. And we're just as excited to find the best deals for you.

We gathered together the best deals on streaming devices, soundbars, and more. In fact, we found an incredible deal on the Apple iPad. Amazon has it on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen on the tablet, which is a nearly 20 percent savings.

Meanwhile, you can also score almost 65 percent off a six-month subscription of Showtime (via Amazon Prime Video) -- that's just $4/mo.

Showtime

Regular price: $11/mo.

$11/mo. Sale price: $4/mo. for six months

Want to watch Yellowjackets, The Chi, American Gigolo, The Man Who Fell To Earth, Billions, and other hit originals? Amazon has Showtime (via Prime Video) on sale for just $4/mo. for six months, or $7/mo. off its regular price -- that's a nearly 65 percent savings. Afterwards, the subscription price goes back up to $11/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the six months is over.

This promo expires at the end of the day on September 16.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $20, or $10 off its list price -- that's nearly a 35 percent savings. This is the retail giant's entry-level streaming device, which features instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and many other services, while its included remote comes with Alexa for easy voice search and hands-free navigation.

Google Chromecast



Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $40 (all-time lowest price ever)

Not a fan of Fire TV? Amazon also has the Google Chromecast on sale for $40, or $10 off its list price -- that's a 20 percent savings and the cheapest price we've ever seen on this streamer. This model comes with Google TV for access to Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and more, while it also gives watchers strong recommendations powered by Google and the Google Assistant. Now you'll have no excuse finding something new to watch. It even comes with a handy remote.

Roku Streambar



Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $100

Want a streaming device? Want a soundbar? The Roku Streambar is both and it's on sale for $100, or $30 off its list price -- that's nearly a 25 percent savings. The hybrid device is the best of both worlds; a powerful streaming device with access to Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more, as well as a premium soundbar with clear audio and deep bass to bring your favorite movies and TV shows to life. It's the very definition of a win-win!

Polk Audio React Soundbar



Regular price: $269

$269 Sale price: $200

Having trouble hearing your TV? Amazon has the Polk Audio React Soundbar on sale for $200, or $69 off its list price -- that's a nearly 30 percent savings. It has audio quality and clarity, while the soundbar's sleek, yet simple, design is made to blend in with your TV setup. The days of rewinding 10 seconds to catch character dialogue are over.

Apple iPad

Regular price: $329

$329 Sale price: $279 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $279 (was $329) at Amazon, the Apple iPad (Wi-Fi only) is the tech company's entry-level tablet that's ideal for consuming media, casual web browsing, and lite productivity. It features an impressive 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB of on-board storage, and access to the Apple Apps Store for millions of downloadable apps. Not bad, considering it's on sale for it's all-time lowest price ever.

