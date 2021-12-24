How to Watch the Yellowstone Prequel 1883 on Cable and Streaming

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 premiered on Sunday, Dec. 19 and gave everyone a brutal introduction to the wild, wild, west of the 19th century. The series follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they make their way across the war-torn United States to make a new life for themselves in America's new frontier. The land the Duttons in 1883 will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, and it features a cameo by Tom Hanks in Episode 2.

Does the cast have you interested? Well, how do you watch the new prequel series, then? It turns out there are multiple ways for you to watch 1883, and it's almost as confusing as watching the flagship show.

On Streaming

1883 premiered two episodes on the streaming service Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19. New episodes are added to Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT, so you can watch the show first thing on Sunday mornings, if that's how you like to start the day. Episode 3 will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 26. The following Sunday, Jan. 2, Paramount+ will release "The Road West" which gives a behind-the-scenes look at how 1883 was created and shot.

On Cable

If you don't have Paramount+ and are not sure if you want to get the streaming service, the first two episodes of 1883 will air on cable, but you'll have to wait a week between them (as opposed to on streaming, where the first two episodes will drop at once). Episode 1 will premiered immediately after the Dec. 19 episode of Yellowstone at 9:05/8:05c on Paramount Network. Episode 2 will air after Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 8 on Sunday, Dec. 26, at 9/8c on Paramount Network. The following episodes of 1883 will be available exclusively on Paramount+ each Sunday.