Off to the races? May 4 marks the 150th year of the Kentucky Derby's annual race at Churchill Downs and it is set to be one of the most exciting races in history. With 20 jockeys and horses in total, it's time to make your bets, pour up a Mint Julep or two, and learn how to watch the Kentucky Derby streaming online.

The Run for the Roses, more popularly known as the Kentucky Derby, is a yearly horse racing event that brings together hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe to watch a race that typically takes a little over two minutes. A sea of Hunger Games-esque fashion statements are made at the tracks, with men primarily wearing springy formal wear from brands like Vineyard Vines and Bonobos, while women sport sundresses and effervescent hats.

In terms of who is competing and who is likely to win, fans have their eyes stuck on the homebreds. Homebred horses are horses that are bred and owned by the same person. These are horses that have won 11 of the past 20 Kentucky Derbys, the last being in 2021 with a horse named Mandaloun who rose to the top spot after the horse before him was disqualified.

This year's Kentucky Derby is hosting five homebreds in total: Fierceness, Mystik Dan, Stronghold, Domestic Product, and Endlessly. The most favored? Fierceness, who goes 5-2 in the odds. Check out the rest of the best, along with their owners and jockeys, below by position.

Dornoch (20-1), Danny Gargan, Luis Saez Sierra Leone (3-1), Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione Mystik Dan (20-1), Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr. Catching Freedom (8-1), Brad Cox, Flavien Prat Catalytic (30-1), Saffie Joseph Jr., Jose Ortiz Just Steel (20-1), D. Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen Honor Marie (20-1), Whit Beckman, Ben Curtis Just a Touch (10-1), Brad Cox, Florent Geroux Encino (20-1), Brad Cox, Axel Concepcion T O Password (30-1), Daisuke Takayanagi, Kazushi Kimura Forever Young (10-1), Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai Track Phantom (20-1), Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario West Saratoga (50-1), Larry Demeritte, Jesus Castanon Endlessly (30-1), Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli Domestic Product (30-1), Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr Grand Mo the First (50-1), Victor Barboza Jr., Emisael Jaramillo Fierceness (5-2), Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez Stronghold (20-1), Phil D'Amato, Antonio Fresu Resilience (20-1), Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado Society Man (50-1), Danny Gargan, Frankie Dettori

If you can't get to Kentucky this year to watch the horses sprint and the attendees drink one another under the table in full Midsommar flower dress fashion, opt to watch the Kentucky Derby at home on streaming platforms such as Peacock, Fubo, and Sling TV.

The race begins on Saturday, May 4 at 6:57 p.m. ET on Peacock and all streaming platforms that have NBC, so set your clocks and get ready.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby on Peacock



Catch every moment of the Kentucky Derby on Peacock, from start to finish. With Peacock, you won't miss any action. It's one of the most budget-friendly streaming services around, starting at just $5.99/month. No free trial, but one exciting race ahead.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby on Fubo

For folks trying to catch the Kentucky Derby in 2024, Fubo is a stellar choice. Get a seven-day free trial to enjoy all the excitement of the race. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $79.99 per month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including NBC, you won't miss any of the action. And with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, it's perfect for sharing with friends and family.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby on DIRECTV STREAM



Get ready for the Kentucky Derby with DIRECTV STREAM's top-notch live sports coverage. Watch all the excitement on NBC and take advantage of discounted sports packages. Opt for the Entertainment + Sports Pack at $84.98 per month for the first three months, or the Choice + Sports Pack at $98.99 per month for the first month, saving $44.99. For even more content, go for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99 per month for the first month, with 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby on Hulu + Live TV

For the Kentucky Derby and more, choose Hulu + Live TV at $77/month. Enjoy live coverage on NBC, plus a variety of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and two simultaneous streams, it's perfect for diverse households. And you also get Disney+ for family movie nights.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby on Sling TV

Sling TV offers a great way to watch the Kentucky Derby. Right now, get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month. This plan gives you access to NBC for the race. Or choose the Blue Plan alone, also 50% off for your first month at $22.50.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the US, you can still catch the 2024 Kentucky Derby using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, so you can access US streaming platforms. Private Internet Access starts at $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.