The world was rocked Friday when news broke that Chadwick Boseman, known for playing King T'Challa in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the 2018 breakout film Black Panther, had died of cancer at the age of 43. Black Panther was a groundbreaking film, and an inspiration to millions of people around the world. What Boseman brought to the role over the years cannot be overstated. He changed the MCU for the better; Black Panther is the highest-grossing solo superhero film on record, and its success has made better representation possible in the MCU.

While joining the entire Marvel family and the rest of Hollywood in mourning Boseman's death, many are choosing to honor him and his legacy by watching his work as T'Challa. Below you'll find where you can stream every single movie in the MCU.

Avengers: Infinity War Photo: Marvel

Iron Man (2008) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) — Stream it on: Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Iron Man 2 (2010) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

The Avengers (2012) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: The Dark World Photo: Marvel

Iron Man 3 (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: The Dark World (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Ant-Man (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: Civil War Photo: Marvel

Captain America: Civil War (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Doctor Strange (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — Stream it on: Hulu with Live TV, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Black Panther (2018) — Stream it on: Disney+; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — Stream it on: Disney+; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) — Stream it on: Disney+; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain Marvel (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Endgame (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) -- Stream it on: Starz, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Last updated: Aug. 2020