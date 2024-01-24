Nic Antaya/Getty Images

If you've come here looking to find out how to watch the NFC Championship game this weekend, you're in the right place. The Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers are sure to put on show.

Over in the AFC Championship we've got two teams that are considered contenders pretty much every year, but the NFC Championship has something a little bit different going on. On the one sideline we've got the 49ers, who have made it to the Super Bowl multiple times in recent years and won plenty back in the day, but on the other side we've got the Lions—the one NFC team that has existed longer than the Super Bowl that has never played in the Big Game. Seriously. That psychological aspect alone makes this a matchup worth watching. Can the Lions finally break through after decades of mediocrity or worse? It's a classic sports narrative we've got here.

The NFC Championship game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Fox. Unfortunately, Fox is not included in any kind of low-cost streaming service the way that CBS is, and so you have two main options outside of getting actual cable: watching over the air for free with a digital antenna, or by signing up for a TV streaming service.

How to Watch the NFC Championship Game - Lions vs. 49ers

While streaming TV services aren't usually cheap, some of them offer 7-day free trials for new customers (Philo and Fubo), and you can get your first month of Sling Blue, which includes Fox, for half the usual price, though Sling doesn't carry CBS at all.

In order to watch the AFC Championship game, you'll also need access to CBS, where that game will air. Fortunately, every option listed above, aside from Sling, should also get you CBS. But if you did sign up for Sling, or you need a CBS stream for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, you can get a live, 24/7 CBS stream on Paramount+ for just $6 per month, or $12 if you include Showtime. It's a pretty good deal all the way around, though we should note that the $6 a month plan will include ads on your on-demand content, while the $12 plan is ad-free aside from the live feeds.

Use a VPN to stream the NFC Championship

If you live in a country where NFL games aren't televised, you can still stream the NFC Championship through one of the above streaming services if you sign up for a VPN. In addition to providing a welcome layer of privacy while online, VPNs can "spoof" your region, essentially tricking the streaming service to view your internet connection as based in the United States (or another country that airs the NFL).

ExpressVPN, one of the most respected VPN companies in 2024, is hosting a great promotion right now. If you sign up via the button below, you'll get 49% off your first year of ExpressVPN. Plus, you'll get three additional months for free. At $6.67 per month, ExpressVPN offers solid value, but if you want a cheaper option that will still give you access to the NFC Championship, Private Internet Access is worth considering. Surfshark plans are available for as low as $2.19 per month.

