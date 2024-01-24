Kirby Lee/Getty Images

If you were looking for an eventful weekend match, the Chiefs vs. Ravens game is sure to fill that need. Wondering how to watch the AFC championship game? Read on for details around the exciting matchup.

Patrick Mahomes is in his sixth season as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and the team has played in the AFC Championship game in all six of those seasons—but he's never played in one outside of his home stadium. Lamar Jackson has been under center for the Baltimore Ravens for a similar amount of time, but hasn't done nearly as well in the postseason despite performing similarly during the regular season. Now, the AFC's two best teams and two best quarterbacks are meeting on Sunday, Jan. 28, in Baltimore, for a trip to the Super Bowl. Buckle up.

How to Watch the AFC Championship Game - Chiefs vs Ravens

The AFC Championship game, as you're likely to expect if you've been watching football for a little while, will air on CBS at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT this year, and that means streaming the game is actually very easy and affordable—it'll only cost you a few bucks, in fact. That's because CBS is available as part of any tier of a Paramount+ subscription. The cheapest option is just $6 per month, and that's a pretty good deal with the Super Bowl also airing on CBS on Feb. 11. Check it out.

Paramount+ isn't the only option to consider, though, because of the NFC Championship game airing on Fox. Unlike CBS, Fox isn't available on any low-cost streaming services, and so you may want to keep in mind some other options that will allow you to watch both of those games.

The cheapest option is to purchase a digital antenna for your TV, because both CBS and Fox are available over the air for free. If you live within the broadcast range of your local Fox and CBS affiliates, a digital antenna will get the job done pretty cheaply.

The less cheap option is to sign up for a streaming TV service that delivers both your local CBS and Fox stations, though doing so will gives you plenty of other stuff to watch as well. This approach might feel like overkill if you're just trying to watch these two football games, but they all have introductory offers for new subscribers, and some--like Philo and Fubo--even give you a free week.

Use a VPN to stream the AFC Championship

You may need to sign up for a VPN to stream the NFL playoffs if you live in a country where games aren't carried on local networks. Streaming services are region-locked, but a VPN can spoof your location to grant access to the streaming services listed above. As an added benefit, VPNs help protect your identity and data while browsing the internet. A VPN is a worthwhile investment regardless of your interest in streaming NFL games.

One of the best VPN services in 2024 is ExpressVPN. Thanks to a great ongoing promotion, you can subscribe for 12 months of ExpressVPN for 49% off and get three months free. ExpressVPN only costs $6.67 per month with this promotion, but if you want a cheaper, yet still reliable, service, check out Private Internet Access. Annual plans are available for just a couple bucks per month.

