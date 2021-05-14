NBC

NBC has announced its schedule for the fall 2021-2022 season, and it's full of old favorites, sophomore comedies, and some enticing new dramas.

The network is digging themed blocks this year, apparently. The One Chicago suite is returning to Wednesday evenings, and NBC's Law & Order trio is taking over Thursdays starting with the latest spin-off, Law & Order: For the Defense, followed by Law & Order: SVU and then Organized Crime. New dramas Ordinary Joe and La Brea will also be introduced in NBC's fall line-up while This Is Us has been delayed until 2022 to allow fans a "largely uninterrupted" run for the drama's final season.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return in the summer with a cushy post-Olympics final season premiere. New shows coming to NBC later on the schedule include Grand Crew, a comedy starring Nailed It!'s Nicole Byer, and Renée Zellweger's The Thing About Pam, a limited series based on a real-life murder case and a woman's bizarre plan to throw off the investigation. Both of those shows will make their debut at midseason.

Check out NBC's full fall schedule below. (*Indicates new episodes available on Peacock.)

MONDAY

8/7c - The Voice

10/9c - Ordinary Joe



TUESDAY

8/7c - The Voice

9/8c - La Brea

10/9c - New Amsterdam



WEDNESDAY

8/7c - Chicago Med*

9/8c - Chicago Fire*

10/9c - Chicago P.D.*



THURSDAY

8/7c - Law & Order: For the Defense*

9/8c - Law & Order SVU*

10/9c - Law & Order: Organized Crime*



FRIDAY

8/7c - The Blacklist*

9/8c - Dateline NBC*



SATURDAY



8/7c - Dateline Saturday Night Mystery*

10/9c - Saturday Night Live* (encores)



SUNDAY

7/6c - Football Night in America

8:20/7:20c - NBC Sunday Night Football



MIDSEASON

NBC's midseason and summer debuts include American Auto, Grand Crew, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, Young Rock, The Thing About Pam, and This Is Us.