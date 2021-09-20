X

Fall TV Premiere Dates for Returning and New Shows

Here are ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW's fall premiere dates

Megan Vick

It is finally time for fall TV! COVID-19 completely upended the broadcast TV season in 2020 so it's a relief to return to a familiar routine. Old shows will be coming back to resolve cliffhangers and start new stories after their spring finales and each of the broadcast networks will be offering new shows for fans to get addicted to. 

Of course, it can be hard to keep track of what shows are premiering when, which is why TV Guide is here to help. Below is a master schedule of all of the broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW -- fall premiere schedules. The festivities kick off on Monday, Sept. 20, and continue through November due to The CW's late fall premieres. Get out your calendars ready and get ready to dive back into fall TV. 

ABC 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

ABC

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8/7c: Dancing With the Stars (Everything You Need to Know)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
8/7c: The Goldbergs
8:30/7:30c: THE WONDER YEARS
9/8c: The Conners
9:31/8:31c: Home Economics
10/9c: A Million Little Things

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
8/7c: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
9/8c: Supermarket Sweep
10/9c: The Rookie

MONDAY, SEPT. 27
10/9c: The Good Doctor

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
8/7c: Station 19
9/8c: Grey's Anatomy
10:01/9:01c: Big Sky

SUNDAY, OCT. 3
7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos

FRIDAY, OCT. 8
8/7c: Shark Tank
9:01/8:01c: 20/20

TUESDAY, OCT. 19
8/7c: The Bachelorette
10:01/9:01c: QUEENS

CBS Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

CBS

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8/7c: The Neighborhood (4th Season Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Bob ♥ Abishola (3rd Season Premiere)
9/8c: NCIS (19th Season Premiere)
10/9c: NCIS: Hawai'i (SERIES DEBUT)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8/7c: FBI (Season 4 Premiere)
9/8c: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3 Premiere at a special time)
10/9c: FBI: International (SERIES DEBUT at a special time)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8/7c: Survivor (2-Hour Season 41 Premiere)
10/9c: Big Brother 

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

7/6c: 60 Minutes (Regular Time Period)
8/7c: Big Brother
9/8c: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! 

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

8/7c: FBI 
9/8c: FBI International (Regular Time Period)
10/9c: FBI: Most Wanted (Regular Time Period)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

8/7c: Survivor (Regular Time Period)
9/8c: Big Brother (Live finale)

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8/7c: S.W.A.T. (Season 5 Premiere)
9/8c: Magnum P.I. (Season 4 Premiere) 
10/9c: Blue Bloods (Season 12 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

8/7c: Survivor 
9/8c: Tough as Nails (Season 3 Premiere)
10/9c: CSI: Vegas (SERIES DEBUT) (What to Expect)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8/7c: Young Sheldon (Season 5 Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: United States of Al (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: Ghosts (SERIES DEBUT)
9:30/8:30c: B Positive (Season 2 Premiere)
10/9c: Bull

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

7/8c: 60 Minutes
8/7c: The Equalizer (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 13 Premiere)
10/9c: SEAL Team (Season 5 Premiere)

Fox 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

FOX

Monday, Sept. 20
8/7c: 9-1-1 (Season 5 premiere)
9/8c: The Big Leap (Series premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 21
8/7c: The Resident (Season 5 premiere)
9/8c: Our Kind of People (Series premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 22
8/7c: The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere)
9/8c: Alter Ego (Series premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 23
8/7c: The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere part two)
9/8c: Alter Ego (Series premiere part two)

Sunday, Sept. 26
8/7c: The Simpsons (Season 33 premiere)
8:30/7:30c: The Great North (Season 2 premiere)
9/8c: Bob's Burgers (Season 12 premiere)
9:30/8:30c: Family Guy (Season 19 premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 7

8/7c: Thursday Night Football

NBC Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

NBC

Monday, Sept. 20
8/7c: The Voice
10/9c: Ordinary Joe 

Tuesday, Sept. 21
10/9c: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 22
8/7c: Chicago Med
9/8c: Chicago Fire
10/9c: Chicago PD 

Thursday, Sept. 23
8/7c: Law & Order: SVU (Two-hour premiere)
10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Everything to Know)

Friday, Sept. 24
9/8c: Dateline

Tuesday, Sept. 28
8/7c: La Brea

Thursday, Oct. 21
8/7c: The Blacklist

The CW 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

The CW

Friday, Oct. 1

8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Saturday, Oct. 2
8/7c: IHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)

Sunday, Oct. 3
8/7c: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)

Friday, Oct. 8 
8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9/8c: Nancy Drew Season 3 premiere 

Saturday, Oct. 9
8/7c: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 18 premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9/8c: World's Funniest Animals (Season 2 premiere)
9:30/8:30c: World's Funniest Animals

Sunday, Oct. 10 
8/7c: Legends of the Hidden Temple (series premiere)
9/10c: Batwoman (Season 3 premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 14
8/7c: Coroner
9/8c: Legacies (Season 4 premiere) 

Monday, Oct. 25
8/7c: All American (Season 4 premiere)
9/8c: 4400 (series premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 28 
8/7c: Walker (Season 2 premiere)
9/8c: Legacies

Tuesday, Nov. 16
8/7c: The Flash (Season 8 premiere)
9/8c: Riverdale (Season 6 premiere)

