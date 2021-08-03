Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast and Everything You Need to Know

Join or Sign In
Here's what to expect when the show returns this fall
It's already August which means Fall TV is just around the corner. Of the many hotly anticipated returning shows, the newest Law & Order family addition is high on the list as Chris Meloni fans quickly made Law & Order: Organized Crime a hit. Season 1 began with the demise of Stabler's wife and his persistent search to find his wife's killers, which led him to the powerful and conniving crime boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott).
After a late-spring premiere last season, Law & Order: Organized Crime will join SVU on NBC Thursdays, giving Dick Wolf almost two entire nights on the network. Will Wheatley still be calling the shots from prison? Will Stabler and Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) finally hook up? There are so many burning questions, but here's what we know about Law & Order Organized Crime Season 2 so far.
The show will return Thursday, September 23 at 10/9c on NBC.
Dylan McDermott is confirmed to return to the show as a recurring guest star and will reportedly appear in eight episodes this coming season, according to TV Line. This is very much in keeping with Law & Order tradition, where guest stars come and go as the storylines dictate. When we last saw Richard Wheatley, he was in prison so perhaps he'll be wielding his power from his prison cell when Season 2 begins.
In additional casting news from multiple sources, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) will appear in a recurring role as Congressman Leon Kilbride. Vinnie Jones, usually seen in tough-guy roles, continues in that vein. He'll play Albi Briscu, an Eastern European gangster.
Dick Wolf teased Season 2 when he spoke to press in the spring. He revealed the season will consist of 24 episodes, made up of three 8-episode arcs. Arc 1 is The Godfather, arc 2 is American Gangster, and arc 3 is Scarface. Wolf also said, "These villains are going to be really bad guys that give [Stabler] a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice, and a different way of pursuing criminals than we've had before."
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 will air on Thursday nights at 10/9c after Law & Order: SVU. Season 1 is now available on Hulu and Peacock.