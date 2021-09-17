Dancing with the Stars Season 30: Contestants, Dancers, Judges, and Everything to Know

Popular dancing competition showDancing With the Stars is back for its milestone 30th season this fall with a cast that includes several reality TV stars, an NBA champion, a pop sensation, and the reigning women's gymnastics all-around gold medalist. Also, for the first time ever, the show will feature a same-sex couple in the ballroom. During a Q&A with the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, host Tyra Banks said that having a same-sex couple is "so new and so exciting" and she thinks it is "going to change lives" and "going to save lives."

Premiere Date

Dancing With the Stars season 30 premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. It no longer airs twice each week; instead, one pair is sent home at the end of every Monday broadcast except during the premiere episode.

Cast

The professional dancer/celebrity pairings have not officially been revealed yet; the show is saving those for the live two-hour premiere. The 15 celebrities competing in season 30 include:

Country singer Jimmie Allen, best known for his hits "Mercury Lane," "Best Shot," and "Make Me Want To." Allen might be familiar to viewers from his stint on "American Idol" season 11 where he was eliminated during Hollywood Week.

Singer Melanie C, who has sold more than 85 million records worldwide as part of the iconic British girl group the Spice Girls.

Reality star Christine Chiu, who is a co-owner and founder of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery and the Regenerative Medicine Aesthetic Institute. She also stars on the Netflix reality show Bling Empire alongside her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu.

Actor Brian Austin Green, best known for starring as David Silver on Beverly Hills, 90210. He has also made headlines in the past year for dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. Maybe they'll be paired together!

Actress Melora Hardin, who starred as Jan Levinson on "The Office" and earned an Emmy nomination for her role on "Transparent." Hardin is also an accomplished singer, starring as Roxie Hart for the 2008 Broadway revival of Chicago.

Social media influencer Olivia Jade, who made headlines when her parents, designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, were found to have gotten her fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California on a rowing scholarship. Her lifestyle/beauty YouTube channel has nearly 2 million subscribers.

Reality star Matt James, who became the first Black star of The Bachelor in 2021. His season was embroiled in controversy when the leaked winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, was found to have attended some racially insensitive parties in college. But the two are still together, telling Extra TV at the end of August that they are "in a really good place."

TV host Amanda Kloots, who is a current co-host of The Talk and a former Rockette who has also danced on Broadway. In 2020, Kloots lost her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, to COVID. She now lives in Los Angeles with her young son, Elvis.

Actor Martin Kove, star of the Karate Kid movies and current Netflix sequel show Cobra Kai. Kove has also appeared in the films Death Race 2000, Rambo II, Hard Ground, and Wyatt Earp.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, who recently captured America's heart at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Lee took home the women's all-around gold medal, plus a silver medal in the team event and a bronze on the uneven parallel bars.

WWE superstar wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, who first burst onto the entertainment scene as a houseguest on The Real World: Back to New York. He would go on to appear on The Challenge, Total Divas, and Tough Enough before launching his own reality show Miz & Mrs. He has been wrestling for the WWE since 2004.

Reality star Kenya Moore, one of the fun and feisty cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She also has her own hair care line and was the second Black woman to win the title of Miss USA when she was crowned in 1993.

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, who might be the biggest wildcard since he is really only familiar to Peloton riders. But Rigsby has also been a backup dancer for the likes of Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, so look for him to be a dark horse on Dancing With the Stars.

NBA star Iman Shumpert, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Shumpert recently launched his own reality show with his wife, Teyana Taylor, called We Got Love: Teyana & Iman. The couple has two daughters, Junie, 5, and Rue, 1.

Pop star JoJo Siwa, who broke into the business on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Momsand went on to become a global pop superstar with her songs "Boomerang," "Kid in a Candy Store" and "Hold the Drama."

We also know the pro dancers will include: Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Suni Lee, Matt James, Mel C, Dancing with the Stars Season 30 ABC

Judges

Returning from last season are Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, plus fans will see the return of Len Goodman, who could not be a part of Season 29 due to global pandemic travel restrictions. They will be joined by Banks in her second year as the show's host. No guest judges have been announced ahead of the premiere.

Theme Weeks to expect

No themes have officially been announced yet, but if the pattern holds, Disney Night will probably take place in mid-October. The end of October will probably feature a Halloween-themed week, and perhaps this season will revive the Most Favorite Year theme, which hasn't been featured since season 27.

How to Watch

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.