NBC Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

NBC's fall TV season is here, marking the first time the network is putting together a full broadcast lineup since the launch of its ad-supported streaming service, Peacock, which boasts original programming of its own.

Despite some changes, many familiar shows have been renewed and will be returning this fall, including New Amsterdam, The Blacklist, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the entire One Chicago franchise.

With the exception of the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which aired this summer, NBC's entire comedy block, including Mr. Mayor, Young Rock, and Kenan, will be pushed to midseason. Fans will also have to wait until midseason for the sixth and final season of This Is Us.

And, of course, there are promising newcomers in the mix, including Grand Crew, a comedy starring Nailed It!'s Nicole Byer and Arrow's Echo Kellum, among others; and The Thing About Pam, a limited series starring Renée Zellweger, based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

SCHEDULE

See NBC's fall 2021-22 TV schedule to find out when your favorite series will air.

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

La Brea

In this new drama from David Appelbaum (The Mentalist), a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, tearing a family in half and separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves with a group of strangers in a mysterious, primeval world, they must work together to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and how to get home. The series stars Zyra Gorecki, Natalie Zea (Justified), Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Jon Seda, Lily Santiago, Chiké Okonkwo, Nicholas Gonzalez, Rohan Mirchandaney, and Ione Skye.



Ordinary Joe

This series explores the three parallel lives of its main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The drama asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty, or passion. The series stars James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), and Elizabeth Lail, among others.



The Thing About Pam

Renée Zellweger stars in this six-episode limited series based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, a brutal crime that set off a chain of events involving a woman's diabolical plan to divert the investigation.



Comedies

American Auto (Midseason)

A workplace comedy set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives tries to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry. Starring Harriet Dyer (The InBetween) and Ana Gasteyer (SNL, Suburgatory), among others.



Grand Crew (Midseason)

An ensemble comedy about a group of Black friends, their dating lives, and wine. Starring Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart, Echo Kellum (Arrow), Justin Cunningham (When They See Us), and Richard Brooks, among others.



Unscripted

America's Got Talent: Extreme

Expanding the America's Got Talent franchise from powerhouse producer Simon Cowell and production partner Fremantle, "AGT: Extreme" will showcase the most outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts. Each week extreme contestants will go head-to-head in wild and wacky stunts, vying for the ultimate title. Cowell also will serve as a judge.



American Song Contest

America will put its spin on Eurovision. Performers representing all 50 states, the five U.S. territories, and Washington D.C. will compete to win the country's vote for Best Original Song.



That's My Jam

Jimmy Fallon will host this hourlong music, comedy, and variety event series. Each episode will feature two teams of celebrities who will compete for charity in a series of music- and dance-based games.



LA Fire and Rescue

This new docuseries from Dick Wolf casts a spotlight on the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is responsible for protecting the lives and property of 4 million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County. From helicopter mountain rescues, lifeguard beach SOS, fireboats, and hazmat units, to California's raging wildfires... they do it all. The series will focus on firefighters as everyday heroes, and their compelling stories will be told alongside the heart-pounding action of unpredictable, dangerous circumstances.



The Wheel

The series will put viewers into a spin each week as celebrity guests attempt to help contestants win big. Plenty of laughs, huge stars, and a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel make for one of the most exciting, and unorthodox, game shows to come around in a long time.



Who Do You Think You Are

The docuseries returns with a new group of celebrities who will set sail on their mission to connect with their family history.



Home Sweet Home

Following two families who lead very different lives for a life-changing experience, executive producer Ava DuVernay's Home Sweet Home explores what it's like to walk a mile in another person's shoes by challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions as participants exchange homes for a week and experience the life of someone unlike them.



