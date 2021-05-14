Law & Order: Organized Crime Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

In a decision that surprises literally no one, NBC has picked up Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 2, which will once again air on Thursday nights at 10/9c. The hotly anticipated addition to Dick Wolf's Law & Order franchise quickly became Must See TV for fans of the procedural franchise and Christopher Meloni after launching with a blockbuster crossover with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Fans arrived in droves to see Stabler reunite with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), bringing SVU the most same-night viewers it's had since the Season 18 premiere in 2016. The first episode of Organized Crime also kept a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.5 million people watched the episode live. Even if you put the obvious Law & Order hook for a renewal aside, the new series also boasts a deep bench of talent including Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Isabel Gillies, and Danielle Mone Truitt. NBC is also deepening its Law & Order bench with For the Defense, a new spin-off that will focus on a criminal defense firm, aka the people defending the suspects Stabler and Benson have arrested.

The Law & Order franchise has spawned several spinoffs since the original series premiered in September 1990. The shows have won fans all over the world and made stars out of the lead actors and various guest stars who filled the seemingly endless parade of perps, victims, defenders, and prosecutors. The newest chapter is more serialized than any of its predecessors and will follow Stabler as he investigates crime syndicates from New York City.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.