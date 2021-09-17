Here's the Complete NBC Fall 2021 TV Schedule

NBC

NBC's schedule for the fall 2021-2022 TV season is here, and it's full of old favorites, sophomore comedies, and some enticing new dramas.

The network is digging themed blocks this year. The One Chicago franchise is returning to Wednesday evenings, with Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

NBC's Law & Order returns Thursdays with Law & Order: SVU and then Law & Order: Organized Crime; the planned spin-off Law & Order: For the Defense, however, is no longer moving forward at the network. New dramas Ordinary Joe and La Brea will also be introduced in NBC's fall lineup, while This Is Us has been delayed until 2022 to allow fans a "largely uninterrupted" run for the drama's final season.

New shows coming to NBC later on the schedule include Grand Crew, a comedy starring Nailed It!'s Nicole Byer, and Renée Zellweger's The Thing About Pam, a limited series based on a real-life murder case and a woman's bizarre plan to throw off the investigation. Both of those shows will make their debut at midseason.

NBC Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

Check out NBC's full fall schedule below, with new shows in ALL CAPS. (*Indicates new episodes available on Peacock.)

NBC Fall 2021 Monday Night Lineup

8/7c - The Voice (Premieres Sept. 20)

10/9c - ORDINARY JOE (Premieres Sept. 20)



NBC Fall 2021 Tuesday Night Lineup

8/7c - The Voice

9/8c - LA BREA (Premieres Sept. 28)

10/9c - New Amsterdam (Premieres Sept. 21)



NBC Fall 2021 Wednesday Night Lineup

8/7c - Chicago Med* (Premieres Sept. 22)

9/8c - Chicago Fire* (Premieres Sept. 22)

10/9c - Chicago P.D.* (Premieres Sept. 22)



NBC Fall 2021 Thursday Night Lineup

8/7c - The Blacklist* (Premieres Oct. 21)

9/8c - Law & Order: SVU* (Premieres Sept. 23)

10/9c - Law & Order: Organized Crime* (Premieres Sept. 23)



NBC Fall 2021 Friday Night Lineup

8/7c - HOME SWEET HOME (Premieres Oct. 18)

9/8c - Dateline NBC* (Premieres Sept. 24)



NBC Fall 2021 Saturday Night Lineup

9/8c - Dateline Saturday Night Mystery*

10/9c - Saturday Night Live* (encores)



NBC Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

7/6c - Football Night in America

8:20/7:20c - NBC Sunday Night Football



NBC 2021-2022 Midseason Premieres

NBC's midseason and summer debuts include American Auto, Grand Crew, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, Young Rock, The Thing About Pam, and This Is Us.

Check out details and trailers for the new NBC 2021-22 shows.