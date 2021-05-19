CBS Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

For years, the one constant in a shifting TV landscape has been CBS's fall lineup. Even as the industry continues to feel the effects of the pandemic, you can still count on plenty of NCIS-es, multiple FBIs, and a Young Sheldon on the schedule over on CBS. As an added bonus, this year even welcomes old favorite CSI back to the screen.

But the network will be making a handful of notable changes for its 2021-2022 lineup. For starters, NCIS is moving time slots for the first time in 18 years as it shifts to Mondays, freeing up Tuesdays for the FBI franchise. Plus, a handful of dramas are moving from the network to Paramount+, including SEAL Team. The critical hit Evil is also on the move to Paramount+, though a Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced.

Still, even CBS's new dramas for 2021 involve plenty of familiar names for fans of the network. CSI revival CSI: Vegas will bring the franchise back to Sin City, with original stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham set to return. The network has also ordered NCIS: Hawaii, which follows a new NCIS team in the 50th state, and FBI: International, a new Dick Wolf spin-off focused on the FBI's globe-trotting International Fly Team.

Returning dramas this fall include the previously mentioned NCIS and FBI, their respective spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles and FBI: Most Wanted, this season's new hit The Equalizer, the long-running Blue Bloods, Bull, S.W.A.T., and Magnum P.I.

On the comedy side, fans can expect more of Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, and, of course, Young Sheldon. They'll be joined by new comedy Ghosts, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple who inherit a home that turns out to be haunted by some of its old residents.

The lineup will be missing some old favorites, though. NCIS: New Orleans, Mom, and MacGyver are all signing off for good this spring.

SCHEDULE

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

CSI: Vegas

Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez will star.



FBI: International

The third iteration of the FBI franchise, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team. Headquartered in Prague, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens. Not allowed to carry guns, the Fly Team relies on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. The series is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski.



Good Sam (Midseason)

A talented yet stifled surgeon (Sophia Bush) embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss (Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents -- and also happens to be her father.



NCIS: Hawaii

The newest NCIS spin-off series is set to follow a fictional team of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service named NCIS: Pearl. The series was created by Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack.



Comedies

Ghosts

A struggling young couple's dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it's both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. Based on the British comedy series of the same name. Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, and Utkarsh Ambudkar star.



Smallwood (Midseason)

Based on the life of pro bowler Tom Smallwood, the comedy revolves around a seemingly ordinary man, who, after being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, decides to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a pro bowler.



Unscripted

Come Dance With Me (Midseason)

In this competition series, talented young dancers from across the country invite one inspirational, untrained family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Each week, the kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent, or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, and perform those routines in competition with other duos. Jenna Dewan, Tricia Miranda and Dexter Mayfield will judge the series, which is hosted by Philip Lawrence.



