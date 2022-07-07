Join or Sign In
It's going to be an action-packed month
The CW is the final broadcast network to set fall premiere dates, and once again, the young adult-centric network will be bringing back new and loved dramas in October. DC's Star Girl will return for Season 3 in August, but The CW's premiere season kicks off in earnest on Sunday, Oct. 2 with the CW debut of Canadian drama Family Law and a new season of Coroner. CW original programming returns on Wednesday, Oct. 5 with the Season 3 premiere of Kung Fu, followed by Walker and Walker: Independence on Thursday, Oct. 6.
All Americanand spin-off All American: Homecoming return the following week on Oct. 10. And Supernatural fans can tuck into the series premiere of The Winchesters on Tuesday, Oct. 11. You can check out all of the CW fall premiere dates below.
Check out the premiere date schedules for ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal
9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal
Sunday, Oct. 2
8 p.m.: Family Law
9 p.m.: Coroner
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Kung Fu
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Walker
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night One)
Saturday, Oct. 8
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night Two)
Monday, Oct. 10
8 p.m.: All American
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming
Tuesday, Oct. 11
8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: Professionals
Friday, Oct. 14
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Saturday, Oct. 22
8 p.m.:Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals