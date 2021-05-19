Here's the CBS Fall 2021 Schedule

Tom Selleck, Blue Bloods/LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles/Missy Peregrym, FBI Patrick Harbron/CBS, CBS, Michael Parmelee/CBS

CBS has announced its schedule for the fall 2021 season, and it's packed with all the dependable franchises, crowd-pleasing comedies, and titles with acronyms you've come to expect.

The most surprising news on the schedule is that after 18 years of airing in the Tuesday at 8/7c slot, NCIS will move to Monday nights at 9/8c. The long-running procedural will share the night with sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola. Tuesday nights will now belong to the FBI franchise, as the flagship series and FBI: Most Wanted are joined by new drama FBI: International.

In another shakeup, SEAL Team is moving to the Paramount+ for Season 5, but the drama will air its first four new episodes on CBS before moving to the streaming platform. S.W.A.T. will move into its Sunday night time slot midseason after kicking off the season on Friday nights.

Other returning CBS dramas in the fall lineup include this year's freshman hit The Equalizer, the long-running Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bull, and Magnum P.I. They're joined by comedies Young Sheldon and B Positive, and the fan-favorite competition show Survivor.

The most notable new dramas on the schedule are the new spin-offs NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International, and the CSI revival CSI: Vegas, led by original series stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham. CBS will also debut the new comedy Ghosts, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple who inherit a home that turns out to be haunted by some of its old residents.

CBS Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: Everything We Know

Check out CBS's full fall schedule below. New shows in ALL CAPS.

MONDAY

8/7c - The Neighborhood

8:30/7:30c - Bob Hearts Abishola

9/8c - NCIS

10/9c - NCIS: Hawaii



TUESDAY

8/7c - FBI

9/8c - FBI: INTERNATIONAL

10/9c - FBI: Most Wanted



WEDNESDAY

8/7c - Survivor

9/8c - Tough As Nails

10/9c - CSI: VEGAS



THURSDAY

8/7c - Young Sheldon

8:30/7:30c - United States of Al

9/8c - GHOSTS

9:30/8:30c - B Positive

10/9c - Bull



FRIDAY

8/7c - S.W.A.T./Unscripted

9/8c - Magnum P.I.

10/9c - Blue Bloods



SATURDAY

10/9c - 48 Hours



SUNDAY

7/6c - 60 Minutes

8/7c - The Equalizer

9/8c - NCIS: Los Angeles

10/9c - SEAL Team/S.W.A.T.

