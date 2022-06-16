X

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Abbott Elementary, and More

Fall shows are returning slightly later than normal

Megan Vick

The kids are just out of school and the grills are only getting warmed up, but it is not too early to be thinking about fall TV. ABC is the latest network to reveal its fall premiere lineup and there are a few things to note. ABC's comedies, including Abbott Elementary Season 2, have been consolidated to Wednesday nights to make room for Bachelor in Paradise and The Rookie's spin-off, The Rookie Feds, on Tuesdays. Bachelor in Paradise will also have two hours on Monday, leading into The Good Doctor at 10 p.m., where it has aired every season since its premiere. 

Big Sky is also on the move, airing behind the Wednesday comedy block at 10 p.m. after spending its first two seasons closing out TGIT on Thursdays. Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy remain in their Thursday timeslots, while the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily will now fill out the third hour of the lineup. All three of those shows will premiere in early October, just a couple of weeks later than the normal late-September launch for ABC shows. 

Check out the premiere dates for ABC's upcoming scripted series below. And find out everything else you need to know about the ABC Fall 2022-23 lineup.

Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara, The Good Doctor

Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara, The Good Doctor

 ABC

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics

10 p.m.: Big Sky

Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 p.m.: The Rookie 

Tuesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds

Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. Alaska Daily