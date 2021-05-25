The CW 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

The CW won't be wrapping up the current TV season until very late summer, but details about the 2021-2022 TV season are already coming together.

The CW's lineup is largely known already, of course, thanks to early renewals. In February, The CW renewed Batwoman, Nancy Drew, All American, Charmed, In the Dark, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, Riverdale, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, and The Flash. Freshman series Walker, Superman & Lois, and Kung Fu all scored second seasons as well.

On the new series front, The CW picked up The 4400, a sci-fi reboot about 4,400 marginalized people who disappeared without a trace over the last 100 years. They return with no recollection of where they went or how they obtained certain "upgrades," as the government races to figure out who the people are and more importantly, why they've come back. The CW also picked up an All American spin-off centered on Simone (Geffri Maya) as she heads to an elite HBCU for college, and the new DC comic book series Naomi, executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Arrow's Jill Blankenship.

The network's highly anticipated grown-up Powerpuff Girls pilot was not picked up to series, but the original cast and creators are staying on board to rework the pilot episode off cycle, so it could come to TV in the 2022 season.

Find out more about what's coming to The CW during the 2020-2021 season below.

SCHEDULE

The CW's fall 2021 TV schedule and find out which hits are being held for midseason.

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

4400



In this reboot, 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they've been returned with a few … upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.

All American: Homecoming



Simone (Geffri Maya) heads to college in this All American spin-off, which will follow Simone and a young baseball star from Chicago as they navigate the pressures of being sports stars at an elite HBCU. The pilot episode will air as an episode of All American Season 3.

Naomi



This DC comics adaptation is about a young girl, Naomi, who investigates a paranormal event in her hometown and finds herself questioning everything she knows about heroes. Ava DuVernay will write and executive produce alongside Arrow scribe Jill Blankenship.

TRAILERS AND FIRST LOOKS

The CW 2021-2022 Season

All American: Homecoming

Kelly Jenrette and Geffri Maya, All American: Homecoming Bill Inoshita/The CW

Naomi

Kaci Walfall, Camila Moreno, Daniel Puig, and Will Myers, Naomi Boris Martin/The CW

NEWS

