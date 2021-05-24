All American Spin-Off Homecoming, Starring Geffri Maya, Is a Go at The CW

All American is officially heading to college for a new spin-off. The CW has officially greenlit All American: Homecoming, centered on Geffri Maya's Simone as she steps into her own as a tennis star at a competitive HBCU. The first episode of the new series will air as a backdoor pilot within the third season of All American. Simone will take center stage in her own story as Homecoming joins The CW lineup for the 2021-2022 TV season.

Maya first joined All American in Season 2, when her character Simone became romantically entangled with Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). The two secretly got married in Season 3, before a football-caused concussion led Jordan's parents to discover the truth and Laura (Monet Mazur) forced the two to get the marriage annulled. Simone's tennis career was put on hold when she got pregnant in her junior year, but Homecoming will see her not only getting back on the court but having to reach the top of her game while dealing with all of the pressures of college.

Homecoming was one of three backdoor pilots set up by the network this season. Nancy Drew and Black Lightning also aired backdoor pilots, making for quite a busy season at The CW. The network renewed almost its entire current lineup back in February and won't be finishing its current TV season until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CW is also reenforcing its comic book ranks with a new DC series, Naomi, from Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Filmworks. DuVernay and Arrow alum Jill Blankenship will write and executive produce the series about a young woman who starts investigating a paranormal event in her town and begins to question everything she knows about "heroes." Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also executive produce, and Amanda Marsalis is directing the first episode.

All American airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.