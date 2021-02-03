Walker, Riverdale, and All American The CW

Once again The CW is handing out a massive set of renewals early in pilot season. TV Guide has learned that The CW is picking up 12 shows for new seasons, including a second season for Walker, which had the largest debut of any CW show in five years. Not only is the Jared Padalecki-starring reboot getting a second season, but The CW is handing the first season five more episodes, making Season 1 officially 18 episodes long.

The CW also renewed Riverdale (Season 6), All American (Season 4), Batwoman (Season 3),Charmed (Season 4), The Flash (Season 8),Legacies (Season 4),Nancy Drew (Season 3), Dynasty (Season 5), Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7), andIn the Dark (Season 4) for the 2021-2022 season. The last four won't premiere their current seasons until later this spring.

Superman & Lois, which will debut on Tuesday, Feb. 23 with a 90-minute premiere and 30-minute behind-the-scenes special, was granted two extra episodes for its first season but awaits official Season 2 renewal news.

Upcoming new shows Kung-Fu and The Republic of Sarah are missing from the renewal lineup, but they also haven't premiered on the network yet, so it's not abnormal for them not to be on the pickup list. DC's Stargirl is also not on the list, but the second season, which has yet to debut, will air exclusively on The CW as opposed to also streaming on DC Universe like Season 1. The network confirmed that official decisions for these shows' renewals will come at a later time.

Black Lightning and Supergirl will begin their previously announced final seasons later this year.