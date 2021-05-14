NBC Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

NBC's fall 2021-2022 lineup is coming together, though it's not quite business as usual for the network. Not only does this Upfronts season follow an unprecedented year of pandemic-related production delays and shutdowns, but it's also the first time NBC is putting together a full broadcast lineup since the launch of its ad-supported streaming service, Peacock, which boasts original programming of its own.

Despite these changes, many familiar shows have been renewed and will be returning this fall, including New Amsterdam, The Blacklist, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the entire One Chicago franchise. The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is getting a post-Olympics launch this summer, while the rest of NBC's comedy block, including Mr. Mayor, Young Rock, and Kenan, will be pushed to midseason. Fans will also have to wait until midseason for the sixth and final season of This Is Us.

And, of course, there are promising newcomers in the mix, including Grand Crew, a comedy starring Nailed It!'s Nicole Byer and Arrow's Echo Kellum, among others; Law & Order: For the Defense, the latest Law & Order spin-off, set inside a criminal defense firm; and The Thing About Pam, a limited series starring Renée Zellweger, based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

At the time of releasing the fall schedule, NBC had not made renewal decisions for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls, Manifest, Debris, and Ellen's Game of Games.

SCHEDULE

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

Law & Order: For the Defense

From legendary executive producer Dick Wolf comes Law & Order: For the Defense, the newest entry in the beloved franchise that takes an unflinching look inside a criminal defense firm. Every week, the series will put the lawyers – and the criminal justice system – under the microscope like only Law & Order can, delivering hard-hitting, ripped-from-the-headlines stories that provide a new vantage point on justice. Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) serves as showrunner.



La Brea

In this new drama from David Appelbaum (The Mentalist), a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, tearing a family in half and separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves with a group of strangers in a mysterious, primeval world, they must work together to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and how to get home. The series stars Zyra Gorecki, Natalie Zea (Justified), Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Jon Seda, Lily Santiago, Chiké Okonkwo, Nicholas Gonzalez, Rohan Mirchandaney, and Ione Skye.



Ordinary Joe

This series explores the three parallel lives of its main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The drama asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty, or passion. The series stars James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), and Elizabeth Lail, among others.



The Thing About Pam

Renée Zellweger stars in this six-episode limited series based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, a brutal crime that set off a chain of events involving a woman's diabolical plan to divert the investigation.



Comedies

American Auto (Midseason)



A workplace comedy set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives tries to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry. Starring Harriet Dyer (The InBetween) and Ana Gasteyer (SNL, Suburgatory), among others.

Grand Crew (Midseason)

An ensemble comedy about a group of Black friends, their dating lives, and wine. Starring Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart, Echo Kellum (Arrow), Justin Cunningham (When They See Us), and Richard Brooks, among others.



Unscripted

America's Got Talent: Extreme



Expanding the America's Got Talent franchise from powerhouse producer Simon Cowell and production partner Fremantle, "AGT: Extreme" will showcase the most outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts. Each week extreme contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, wacky and craziest stunts to vie for the ultimate title. Cowell will also serve as a judge.

American Song Contest

America will put their spin on Eurovision. Performers representing all 50 states, the five U.S. territories and Washington D.C. will compete to win the country's vote for Best Original Song. A solo artist, duo, DJ, or band will represent each location and perform an original song. The live competition consists of three rounds -- Qualifying Rounds, the Semi-Finals and the Ultimate Grand Final.



That's My Jam

Jimmy Fallon will host this hourlong music and comedy and variety event series. Each episode will feature two teams of celebrities who will compete for charity in a series of music and dance-based games.



LA Fire and Rescue

In this new docuseries, Dick Wolf, Universal Television Alternative Studio and 44 Blue Productions have gained unprecedented access within The Los Angeles County Fire Department. The LACoFD is responsible for protecting the lives and property of 4 million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County. From helicopter mountain rescues, lifeguard beach SOS, fireboats, hazmat units, to California's raging wildfires... they do it all. These fire fighters are true everyday heroes and their compelling stories will be told alongside the heart-pounding action of unpredictable and dangerous circumstances as they face the front lines of life and death.



The Wheel

The series will put viewers into a spin each week as celebrity guests attempt to help contestants win big. Full of edge-of-your seat jeopardy, plenty of laughs, huge stars and a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel make for one of the most exciting, and unorthodox, game shows to come around in a long time.



Who Do You Think You Are



The docuseries returns with a new group of celebrities who will set sail on their mission to connect with their family history.

Home Sweet Home

Following two families who lead very different lives for a life-changing experience, executive producer Ava DuVernay's Home Sweet Home explores what it's like to walk a mile in another person's shoes by challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions as participants exchange homes for a week and experience the life of someone unlike them.



TRAILERS

NEWS

This story is updating live.