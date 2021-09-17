The CW Fall 2021 TV Schedule Is Here

Jared Padalecki, Walker CBS/The CW

It's the most wonderful time of the year: fall TV season! That means a bunch of your favorite shows on The CW are (finally) back with new seasons — and there are some exciting new series in the mix as well.

We'll be seeing the return of Riverdale, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Nancy Drew, along with sophomore favorite Walker.

The network also announced the premiere of its new series 4400, a reboot of the USA series from 2004. Fans of Superman & Lois and Charmed will have to wait for midseason to see the return of those shows, as well as the upcoming All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming.

The CW's Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

Get The CW's full 2021 fall schedule below! New series in ALL CAPS.

Fall 2021

The CW Fall 2021 Monday Night Lineup

8/7c - All American (Premiering Oct. 25)

9/8c - 4400 (Premiering Oct. 25)



The CW Fall 2021 Tuesday Night Lineup

8/7c - The Flash (Premiering Nov. 16)

9/8c - Riverdale (Premiering Nov. 16)



The CW Fall 2021 Wednesday Night Lineup

8/7c - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Premiering Oct. 13)

9/8c - Batwoman (Premiering Oct. 13)



The CW Fall 2021 Thursday Night Lineup

8/7c - Walker (Premiering Oct. 28)

9/8c - Legacies (Premiering Oct. 14)



The CW Fall 2021 Friday Night Lineup

8/7c - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Premiering Oct. 1)

9/8c - Nancy Drew (Premiering Oct. 8)



The CW Fall 2021 Saturday Night Lineup

8/7c - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premiering Oct. 9)

9/8c - World's Funniest Animals (Premiering Oct. 9)



The CW Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

8/7c - LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (Premiering Oct. 10)

9/8c - KILLER CAMP (Premiering Oct. 10)



Midseason 2022

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

Charmed

DC's Stargirl

Dynasty

In the Dark

Kung Fu

NAOMI

Roswell, New Mexico

Superman & Lois



See more details and trailers for The CW's new shows.