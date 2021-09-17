The Complete CBS Fall 2021 TV Schedule

Tom Selleck, Blue Bloods/LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles/Missy Peregrym, FBI Patrick Harbron/CBS, CBS, Michael Parmelee/CBS

It's officially time for your favorite broadcast shows to return, and the 2021 fall TV season on CBS is packed with all the dependable franchises, crowd-pleasing comedies, and titles with acronyms you've come to expect.

There are a few major changes in store. After 18 years of airing in the Tuesday at 8/7c slot, NCIS will move to Monday nights at 9/8c. The long-running procedural will share the night with sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola. Tuesday nights will now belong to the FBI franchise, as the flagship series and FBI: Most Wanted are joined by new drama FBI: International.

In another shakeup, SEAL Team is moving to the Paramount+ for Season 5, but the drama will air its first four new episodes on CBS before moving to the streaming platform. S.W.A.T. will move into its Sunday night time slot midseason after kicking off the season on Friday nights.

Other returning CBS dramas in the fall lineup include this year's freshman hit The Equalizer, the long-running Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Magnum P.I. They're joined by comedies Young Sheldon and B Positive, and the fan-favorite competition show Survivor.

The most notable new dramas on the schedule are the new spin-offs NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International, and the CSI revival CSI: Vegas, led by original series stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham. CBS will also debut the new comedy Ghosts, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple who inherit a home that turns out to be haunted by some of its old residents.

CBS Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

Check out CBS's full fall schedule below. New shows in ALL CAPS.

CBS Fall 2021 Monday Night Lineup

8/7c - The Neighborhood (premieres Sept. 20)

8:30/7:30c - Bob Hearts Abishola (premieres Sept. 20)

9/8c - NCIS (premieres Sept. 20)

10/9c - NCIS: Hawaii (premieres Sept. 20)



CBS Fall 2021 Tuesday Night Lineup

8/7c - FBI (premieres Sept. 21)

9/8c - FBI: INTERNATIONAL (premieres Sept. 21)

10/9c - FBI: Most Wanted (premieres Sept. 21)



CBS Fall 2021 Wednesday Night Lineup

8/7c - Survivor (two-hour premiere on Sept. 22)

9/8c - Tough As Nails (premieres Oct. 6)

10/9c - CSI: VEGAS (premieres Oct. 6)



CBS Fall 2021 Thursday Night Lineup

8/7c - Young Sheldon (premieres Oct. 7)

8:30/7:30c - United States of Al (premieres Oct. 7)

9/8c - GHOSTS (premieres Oct. 7)

9:30/8:30c - B Positive (premieres Oct. 7)

10/9c - Bull (premieres Oct. 7)



CBS Fall 2021 Friday Night Lineup

8/7c - S.W.A.T./Unscripted (premieres Oct. 1)

9/8c - Magnum P.I. (premieres Oct. 1)

10/9c - Blue Bloods (premieres Oct. 1)



CBS Fall 2021 Saturday Night Lineup

10/9c - 48 Hours (premieres Sept. 18)



CBS Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

7/6c - 60 Minutes (premieres Sept. 12)

8/7c - The Equalizer (premieres Oct. 10)

9/8c - NCIS: Los Angeles (premieres Oct. 10)

10/9c - SEAL Team/S.W.A.T. (premieres Oct. 10)



CBS 2021-2022 Midseason Premieres

Fans will have to wait until midseason for new drama Good Sam, new comedy Smallwood, and new competition series Come Dance With Me, as well as Undercover Boss, The Amazing Race, and Blood & Treasure.

