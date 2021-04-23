CBS Renews NCIS: Los Angeles and Adds NCIS: Hawaii to Next Season's Lineup

NCIS: Los Angeles fans can finally relax. CBS has announced that NCIS: LA will return for Season 13. The news should come as a relief to fans who were waiting with bated breath after CBS previously renewed the flagship series NCIS for Season 19, along with several other of its procedurals, but not the first NCIS spin-off. The network has not yet shed light on what will become of Linda Hunt's Hetty by the end of the season, but at least we know the team will find some way to continue on, no matter what happens on that front.

And the network didn't stop with the good news there. CBS has also confirmed that a new series, NCIS: Hawaii, will be coming in the 2021-2022 TV season. There are very few no-brainers in television, but it's a no-brainer for CBS to add yet another spin-off to the popular and profitable NCIS family.

One of the progressive twists of this new spin-off is that the new team, NCIS Pearl, will have a female leader for the first time in NCIS history. The character's name is Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. CBS has yet to cast the woman to lead the series.

Even though NCIS: New Orleans is wrapping up its run next month, we won't be lacking in NCIS drama in the upcoming TV season. We can't wait to meet the newest NCIS team and see all the beautiful Hawaiian scenery they'll be visiting as they handle a new batch of cases.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.

Additional reporting by Diane Gordon