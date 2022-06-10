Here Is the Complete Fox Fall 2022 TV Schedule

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
When to watch The Resident, 9-1-1, The Cleaning Lady, and more this fall
If it's animation you want, it's animation you've got on Fox. The network will once again be home to all your favorite adult cartoons, including Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Housebroken, and The Great North. Fantasy Island and The Cleaning Lady also scored early renewals for second seasons, and 9-1-1 and The Resident made it onto the schedule after missing Fox's initial round of renewal announcements due to contract finalizations. Not only are both shows back on the air next season, but they are also stacked on the network's fall schedule. 9-1-1 will kick off Monday nights and lead into The Cleaning Lady, with The Resident staying on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Fox's fall premiere season will technically start on Sunday, Sept. 11 with a special premiere of the musical epic Monarch after an NFL doubleheader. The Susan Sarandon-led country music soap moves to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the second part of its double-sized premiere. If The Masked Singer is more your idea of musical drama, don't worry. The reality series will continue to hold down Wednesday's at 8 p.m.
Missing from the schedule this season areThe Big Leap, which was canceled after one season, and Thursday Night Football, since Amazon Prime Video now has the rights to that franchise.
Fox's 2022-2023 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers
Check out Fox's full schedule below.
Fox Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: The Simpsons (Premieres Sept. 25)
8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Premieres Sept. 25)
9 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Premieres Sept. 25)
9:30 p.m.: Family Guy
Special premiere on Sept. 11 — 8 p.m.: Monarch Premiere Part 1 (after NFL doubleheader)
Fox Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Premieres Sept. 19)
9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Premieres Sept. 19)
Fox Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: The Resident (Premieres Sept. 20)
9 p.m. Monarch (Premiere Part 2 on Sept. 20, Regular timeslot)
Fox Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Premieres Sept. 21)
9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Premieres Sept. 21
Fox Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen (Premieres Sept. 29)
9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Premieres Sept. 29)
9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Premieres Sept. 29)
Fox Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Year-round)
Fox 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres
Fans will have to wait until midseason for 9-1-1: Lone Star and new dramas Accused and Alert, along with new animated comedies Krapopolis and Grimsburg.