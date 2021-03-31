CSI: Vegas Is Coming to CBS Next Season

William Petersen, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation CBS

CSIis back, baby! CBS has officially greenlit a CSI revival for the 2021-2022 TV season, and the franchise is heading back to Las Vegas to investigate crime scenes in Sin City. The official logline for the revival, titled CSI: Vegas, says that an "existential threat" could bring down the Crime Lab and a new team of talented forensic investigators must welcome back old friends in order to survive.

Original series stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. They will also be joined by Wallace Langham, returning as David Hodges for this new adventure. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon have signed on as part of the new investigative team.

The original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered in 2000 and lasted 15 years on CBS. The show led to three spin-offs -- CSI: New York, CSI: Miami, and CSI: Cyber. The cancellation of that last series in 2016 temporarily ended CSI's run on the network, but now it is ready to return.

"I'm excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years," said executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a statement. "And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We've enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja, and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas."

This marks CBS' first big pick-up for the next TV season. More decisions will be made about the network's upcoming lineup as we draw closer to the annual TV Upfronts presentations in May.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is currently streaming on Hulu.