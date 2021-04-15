CBS Renews NCIS, Blue Bloods, SWAT, and More for New Seasons

CBS has renewed NCIS for the 2021-2022 TV season, along with a slew of other procedurals. The network announced via Twitter that the long-running drama will be returning next season alongside Blue Bloods, SWAT, Bull, and Magnum P.I., which means there will still be a whole lot of crime solving on CBS.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, NCIS star Mark Harmon is on board to return to the drama as Jethro Gibbs, though whether he will remain a series regular hasn't been confirmed. In the past, CBS has made it clear that if Harmon decides to quit, the show will be canceled.

The renewal means NCIS will return for Season 19, Blue Bloods for Season 12, SWAT for Season 5, Bull for Season 6, and Magnum P.I. for Season 4.

There is a conspicuous absence from this renewal announcement: NCIS: Los Angeles. The spin-off is currently in the midst of its twelfth season. Questions were already lingering about whether Linda Hunt's Hetty will return to the series the team Operations Manager. Hetty hasn't been seen all season except for video chat check-ins and cryptic voicemails. Are we looking at having to say goodbye to the whole team as well? It's too early to tell.

CBS has already announced that the NCIS: New Orleans will be ending this season, and the network has another potential spin-off on deck in NCIS: Hawaii, which is reportedly currently in development.