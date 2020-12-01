This year has been full of unprecedented events, but some things never change, like having to say goodbye to beloved TV shows. As part of TV Guide's celebration of 2020's best TV shows, episodes, and performances, we pour one out for all of the shows that bid farewell to us during this crazy year — and there are a lot.

Some of them, like Criminal Minds, Supernatural, and Hawaii Five-O, ended incredible tenures. Others were underdogs that never made it past a first season. Schitt's Creek started as a little-known Canadian sitcom but after its final season became the first show to sweep all six comedy categories at the Emmys. And then there are those shows that we didn't expect to have to say goodbye to so soon. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of multiple series that were supposed to return, like Stumptown and I Am Not Okay With This.

So here is our in memoriam of all the shows that ended this year, no matter the circumstances. Click on the image below to revisit the shows that we lost in 2020.

PHOTOS: Shows That Ended in 2020