Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Get your first look at Team Hawkeye in action
The next MCU TV show to debut on Disney+ is Marvel's Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, who is trying to make amends for his murderous actions in Avengers: Endgame and return to peaceful family life on the ranch. However, an ambitious new protégé and ghosts from his past are going to make Hawkeye's attempts to go home for a normal Christmas extremely difficult.
The premiere date and the cast, which is stacked with new and familiar faces, were previously announced, and now Marvel has released the first trailer for the series, which means all we have left to do is wait as patiently as humanly possible for the show to drop. Here's everything we know about Hawkeye so far.
Every Upcoming Marvel Movie and Disney+ TV Series Release Date Through 2023 and Beyond
An extended first-look of Clint and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in action premiered during the 2021 Disney+ Day celebration. The duo fended off a gang of enemies during a car chase, Kate got to play with some of Clint's cool trick arrows (Yay bomb arrows! Boo, plunger arrows!), and the two had a very cool Spider-Man kind of swing away from their enemies and onto a moving subway car. Below, you can check out the footage — and all of the other new Marvel series in the pipeline teased during the celebration on Disney+.
Disney+ day also came with the news that Alaqua Cox will be playing Maya Lopez and get her own spin-off series, Echo, after she is introduced in Hawkeye.
On Sept. 13, Marvel released the series' first trailer, which gives us our first look at Team Hawkeye in all their arrow-slinging glory. There's a lot going on here, from the introduction of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop to the reveal that there's apparently a Captain America-inspired Broadway show happening in-universe, called Rogers: The Musical. It also looks like there are going to be serious repercussions for Clint's murderous alter ego Ronin, who was last seen in Endgame. Oh, also, it all takes place around Christmas.
Hawkeye will launch near Thanksgiving. In late July, Entertainment Weekly revealed that Hawkeye premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Disney+. The news was accompanied by a first look image of Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the series.
The series will finally introduce fans to Kate Bishop. The character's appearance was teased during Marvel's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and she will take over the Hawkeye title after Clint retires -- remember, he was Ronin in Avengers: Endgame following the Snap, and all signs point to him going back to his quiet life (mostly) now that his family has returned. Kate, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld, is the first woman to take on the Hawkeye name, and while we have no idea what her future will be in the MCU, hopefully she sticks around for a while. Renner's character was introduced in Thor, so let's hope Kate enjoys the same kind of longevity.
Florence Pugh has also joined the cast. Variety reported in December 2020 that Pugh would also join the series, continuing her role as Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanova's (Scarlett Johannsson) younger sister, who made debut in the Black Widow film. Considering how close Natasha and Clint were throughout their tenure in the MCU, it makes sense that Yelena would also have a relationship with Hawkeye, both the old and new versions.
Vera Farmiga leads the rest of the new recruits. Variety also reported in December 2020 that Vera Farmiga had signed on to play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. She will be joined by Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. According to the trade publication, Fee will be playing a character named Kazi, Dalton will be playing Jack Duquesne, and Cox will be playing Maya Lopez, aka Echo, with McClarnon speculated to be playing Echo's father, Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln.
A Mad Men writer is taking the helm. Former Mad Men writer Jonathan Igla is the showrunner for the Hawkeye series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Igla, who was also a writer on the short-lived Fox drama Pitch, will also executive produce.
A few directors have already signed on. Deadline reports that Bert and Bertie -- the nom de plume for Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie) -- will helm a block of Hawkeye episodes. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) will also direct.
We've already seen the opening credits. Renner posted the opening credits of the series -- or at least some conceptual art -- on his Instagram account shortly after it debuted in Hall H at SDCC. And it looks super cool.