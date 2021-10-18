Every Upcoming Marvel Movie and Disney+ TV Series Release Date Through 2023

Join or Sign In
It has really been a banner year for Marvel fans, after 2020 saw theaters missing the Avengers for the first time in a decade. Not only has Marvel's 2021 slate been packed with major movies, including this summer's Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, there were also Disney+ TV shows like WandaVision and Loki, and there's still more to come. Next up are Eternals, the Hawkeye series, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
However, after such a packed 2021, Marvel and Disney have pushed back the release dates for upcoming films in 2022 and 2023, announcing in October that nearly everything would be moving back by at least a couple of months, including Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder, and more. Find out all of the new Marvel title release dates below.
Nov. 5, 2021: Eternals
Originally set for Nov. 6, 2020, the film is now debuting a year later in the slot previously earmarked for Tom Holland's third Spider-Man film. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee star. Chloé Zhao directs. Who are the Eternals? Good question. [TRAILER]
Nov. 24, 2021: Hawkeye(Disney+)
Starring Jeremy Renner, the series will introduce Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who picks up the Hawkeye name from Renner's Clint Barton.
Find out more about Hawkeye here
Dec. 17, 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The upcoming third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland (Disney is co-financing the project, so we're gonna go ahead and count it here) was pushed back to December after initially pushing it from July to November. In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, the movie's trailer also teases the return of a familiar face for fans of the franchise. [TRAILER]
Late 2021 or Early 2022: Ms. Marvel
The first Muslim female superhero will arrive with her own series on Disney+. The series stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakastani-American girl who discovers she has super powers beyond what she's ever known. Vellani will also reprise the role alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2.
May 6, 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Originally scheduled for May 7, 2021, the Doctor Strange sequel has now been pushed a number of times, with its new release date set for May 6, 2022. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is stepping in to direct after Scott Derrickson exited the film earlier this year (he remains an executive producer). WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home will both tie into the Doctor Strange sequel.
July 8, 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder was written and directed by Taika Waititi. Fun fact: This marks Portman's first Thor film since Thor: The Dark World. (Her character, Jane Foster, briefly appeared in Avengers: Endgame in archival footage; Portman did provide the film with a fresh voiceover.) Portman will play female Thor in the new film, a twist pulled from a recent run of Thor comic books. Also of note: The sexuality of Thompson's Valkyrie will factor into the story, making her the first major LGBTQ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Christian Bale has been added as the film's villain.
Nov. 11, 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The eponymous role of Black Panther will not be recast in the wake Chadwick Boseman's death in August 2020. The film is being rewritten by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote and directed the first movie. Marvel announced in May 2021 that the film is officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Dec. 2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
James Gunn will write and direct this holiday special that's being filmed on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It will premiere the December after next, before Vol. 3 hits theaters.
Feb. 17, 2023: The Marvels
The anticipated follow-up to Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson will also welcome Teyonah Parris as grown-up Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. The film is now titled The Marvels.
May 5, 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3
The Guardians reunite with James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the spring of 2023, with Marvel's teaser trailer hinting that Fantastic Four will be coming afterward. In late 2021, it was announced that Will Poulter joined the cast as Warlock.
July 28, 2023: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer return for a new Ant-Man adventure, with Kathryn Newton joining as Scott's daughter Cassie and Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors signing on to play Kang the Conqueror.
Tatiana Maslany will star as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She is the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who will also appear in the series. Tim Roth will also reprise his MCU role of the Abomination, the villain of the series.
Find out more about She-Hulk here
Mohammed Diab will direct the new series about a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. The multiple personalities are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography. Oscar Isaac is reportedly in talks for the lead role, but it has not been confirmed.
Find out more about Moon Knight here
Secret Invasion
The new series stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and Talos respectively. The "comic event series" will showcase shapeshifting Skrulls like Talos who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
Ironheart
Ironheart, another newly announced series coming to Disney+, stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
Armor Wars
Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that this series, starring Don Cheadle as James "Rhodie" Rhodes, will explore Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) greatest fear ever since Ultron wrecked havoc in the second Avengers film.
I Am Groot
Everyone's favorite alien baby tree will have his own series of shorts on Disney+ in the future.
Untitled Fantastic Four film
Kevin Feige confirmed during Disney's December 2020 Investor Day that Marvel has started development on a Fantastic Four film, officially bringing Marvel's "first family" into the MCU fold. More details will be announced at a later time.
Blade
First announced at Comic-Con 2019, Blade is a theatrical film reboot starring Mahershala Ali about the half-mortal hero out to rid the world of vampires in his quest to avenge his mother's death.