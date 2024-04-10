Gen V Season 2: Cast, Latest News, and Everything Else to Know

Join or Sign In
Production is delayed after actor Chance Perdomo's passing
After a diabolical semester at Godolkin University, Gen V was renewed for a second season. The college-set spin-off of The Boys follows first-year Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) as she steps onto campus grounds and learns to use her blood-bending powers. And surprise, surprise, given that God U was founded by Vought International, Gen V Season 1 revealed plenty more of the corporation's dark secrets and horrific acts.
Sadly, before Gen V Season 2's filming began, the cast and crew was hit with a tragedy. Lead actor Chance Perdomo, who starred as Andre in Season 1, died on March 30 in a motorcycle accident. Read below for more information about his passing, and the responses from Gen V producers and stars.
Here's everything we know so far about Gen V Season 2.
Perdomo died on March 30 in a motorcycle accident at age 27. His publicist shared a statement with Variety confirming Perdomo's passing.
Gen V's producers jointly wrote a response to the tragedy. "We can't quite wrap our heads around this," their statement said. "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense."
The Gen V cast separately shared a statement. "Our hearts are with Chance's loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss," they wrote. "We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs, and the authenticity he carried with him always."
Deadline reported that Gen V Season 2's first table read was originally going to take place in Toronto on March 30, the day that Perdomo was reported to have died, with filming scheduled to begin on April 8. Because of the tragedy, filming has been delayed indefinitely. And Gen V producers have not shared anything about how Perdomo's passing will affect the new season.
Since filming has been delayed because of lead actor Perdomo's passing, it will be a while before Gen V returns. The writers will likely have to either recast Andre or make significant changes to the script before filming begins. And once it does, Season 2 will possibly take another roughly year-and-a-half to release if we use Season 1's production timeline as a reference.
Meanwhile, The Boys Season 4 will premiere June 13 on Prime Video.
Marie and her friends took a big L in the last episode of Gen V Season 1. After being attacked by Homelander (Antony Starr) himself — who incorrectly believed Marie was the instigator of the campus attack — she woke up to find herself stuck in a room alongside Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Andre.
The only good thing to come from the finale for Marie is arguably discovering a new way to use her power, as seen by her unintentionally blowing up Cate's (Maddie Phillips) hand. "What I think we should know about Marie is Marie has not, and Cardosa (Marcos Pigossi) says this before he's killed, she does not know the full extent of her power," showrunner Michele Fazekas told TV Guide. "And I think we don't either."
There is also a very significant mid-credits scene in Gen V's finale, thanks to a cameo by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). He showed up in the Woods, the secret lab tucked under Godolkin University where Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) and Dr. Cardosa worked to create a virus that would harm supes. They found success, and Butcher's appearance suggests that getting a hold of this virus may be key in his fight against Vought in The Boys.
Gen V Showrunner Breaks Down the Deadly Season 1 Finale and Those Wild Cameos
Given the tragedy of Perdomo's passing, the future of Andre's character is uncertain. But we are expecting the rest of Gen V's cast to return for Season 2. They include:
The first season of Gen V is available to stream now on Prime Video.